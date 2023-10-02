Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
02.10.2023 | 08:34
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Mandatum after a partial demerger

2 Oct 2023, Helsinki - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Mandatum
Plc (ticker: MANTA) shares will commence today on Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market.
Mandatum is a large cap company within the Financials sector. Mandatum is the
21st company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2023, and
it represents the second listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2023. 

On 29 March 2023, Sampo plc (ticker: SAMPO) announced a plan to separate
Mandatum from the Group by means of a partial demerger thereby turning Sampo
into a pure P&C insurer. The demerger was approved in accordance with the
demerger plan by the AGM on 17 May 2023. In the demerger, all of the shares in
Mandatum Holding Ltd and related assets and liabilities were transferred
without a liquidation procedure to Mandatum plc, a company incorporated in the
demerger. The implementation of the partial demerger was registered with the
Finnish Trade Register on 1 Oct 2023. 

Mandatum offers customers a wide array of services covering asset and wealth
management, savings and investment, compensation and rewards, pension plans and
personal risk insurance. Mandatum offers services to corporate, retail as well
as institutional and wealth management customers. At the heart of Mandatum's
business success is its skilled personnel, strong brand and proven investment
track record. www.mandatum.fi/en 

"The listing of Mandatum on Nasdaq Helsinki marks a huge milestone for us. It
supports our growth strategy and provides both financial and strategic
independence for Mandatum. Together with our personnel and new shareholders we
will advance in our growth path and we intend to continue the exceptional work
that has brought us here", CEO Petri Niemisvirta of Mandatum comments. 

"We are pleased to welcome Mandatum to Nasdaq Helsinki after the partial
demerger," says Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "Mandatum is a
significant addition to our Financials sector, and we look forward to support
them on the next stages of their journey as a listed company." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate
clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they
navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial
system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the
liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse
offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and
client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business
vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions,
and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at
www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq
Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius and Nasdaq Clearing are respectively
brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki
Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn
AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, and Nasdaq Clearing AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the
common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and
Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq
Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. 

MEDIA CONTACT:
Maarit Bystedt
tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
