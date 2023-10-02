Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Mandatum after a partial demerger

2 Oct 2023, Helsinki - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Mandatum Plc (ticker: MANTA) shares will commence today on Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market. Mandatum is a large cap company within the Financials sector. Mandatum is the 21st company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2023, and it represents the second listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2023. On 29 March 2023, Sampo plc (ticker: SAMPO) announced a plan to separate Mandatum from the Group by means of a partial demerger thereby turning Sampo into a pure P&C insurer. The demerger was approved in accordance with the demerger plan by the AGM on 17 May 2023. In the demerger, all of the shares in Mandatum Holding Ltd and related assets and liabilities were transferred without a liquidation procedure to Mandatum plc, a company incorporated in the demerger. The implementation of the partial demerger was registered with the Finnish Trade Register on 1 Oct 2023. Mandatum offers customers a wide array of services covering asset and wealth management, savings and investment, compensation and rewards, pension plans and personal risk insurance. Mandatum offers services to corporate, retail as well as institutional and wealth management customers. At the heart of Mandatum's business success is its skilled personnel, strong brand and proven investment track record. www.mandatum.fi/en "The listing of Mandatum on Nasdaq Helsinki marks a huge milestone for us. It supports our growth strategy and provides both financial and strategic independence for Mandatum. Together with our personnel and new shareholders we will advance in our growth path and we intend to continue the exceptional work that has brought us here", CEO Petri Niemisvirta of Mandatum comments. "We are pleased to welcome Mandatum to Nasdaq Helsinki after the partial demerger," says Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "Mandatum is a significant addition to our Financials sector, and we look forward to support them on the next stages of their journey as a listed company." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius and Nasdaq Clearing are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, and Nasdaq Clearing AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. MEDIA CONTACT: Maarit Bystedt tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274 maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com