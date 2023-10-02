Anzeige
Montag, 02.10.2023
WKN: A3CTN8 | ISIN: EE3100075888
Observation status applied to ELMO Rent shares

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-10-02 08:36 CEST --


Nasdaq Tallinn decided on October 2, 2023 to apply observation status to ELMO
Rent AS shares (ELMO, ISIN code: EE3100075888) based on the section 40.2.2.3.
of First North Rules. 

Observation status will be applied due to the fact that ELMO Rent AS has not
published its 6 month' interim report of 2023 within 3 months from the end of
the reporting period. ELMO Rent informed on September 29, 2023 about the delay
of 6 month' results. 

The purpose of applying the observation status is to raise the market
participants' attention. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
