Observation status applied to ELMO Rent shares

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-10-02 08:36 CEST -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided on October 2, 2023 to apply observation status to ELMO Rent AS shares (ELMO, ISIN code: EE3100075888) based on the section 40.2.2.3. of First North Rules. Observation status will be applied due to the fact that ELMO Rent AS has not published its 6 month' interim report of 2023 within 3 months from the end of the reporting period. ELMO Rent informed on September 29, 2023 about the delay of 6 month' results. The purpose of applying the observation status is to raise the market participants' attention. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.