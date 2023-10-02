Tongwei Solar's entry into the Australian solar market has triggered disruption in recent months, amplified by the ongoing global decline in panel prices, which solar analyst Warwick Johnston says has yet to fully affect the country.From pv magazine Australia Australian solar panel prices started to fall in June, but solar research firm Sunwiz says that the full consequences of the global supply glut have yet to become evident. Adding to this situation is the fact that major manufacturer Tongwei Solar, which mostly sells in Australia under the TW Solar brand, has blazed into the Australian market ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...