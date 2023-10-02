NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (235/23)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return forwards in YIT-Yhtymä Oyj (YTY1V3) due to an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.09. The re-calculation is effective from the ex-date, October 02, 2023. As a result of the adjustment gross return forwards prices have decreased by the dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not affected by the adjustment. Adjusted series have received "X" in the series designation, and have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1168757