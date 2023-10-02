Saudi Film Commission: Under the Patronage of His Highness the Minister of Culture, the 'Saudi Film Confex' is Inaugurated in Riyadh

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / Under the patronage of His Highness Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Culture and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Film Commission, H.E. Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez, the Saudi Vice Minister of Culture, inaugurated the Saudi Film Confex in its first edition today at the Riyadh Front EXPO. The event saw attendance from select Arab and international filmmakers and several national, regional, and international directors and industry experts in the kingdom.

H.E. Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez, the Saudi Vice Minister of Culture stressed, in his opening speech at the Saudi Film Confex, that art and culture continue to represent the spirit of Saudi society and are fundamental pillars of the Kingdom's development. He pointed to the efforts of the Ministry of Culture and the Saudi Film Commission in light of the Saudi Vision 2030, which was launched by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to build a bright future for filmmaking and arts.

"Over the past few years, the film industry has been changing rapidly. Saudi films have placed our country onto the cultural world map in the national and international arenas and continue to highlight the creativity and talent available throughout the Kingdom," he added.

H.E. Vice Minister of Culture stressed that filmmaking is one of the main goals that the Ministry of Culture seeks to support by establishing and developing industry-specific forums, such as the Saudi Film Confex, to be a gathering point for the value chain in filmmaking, ensuring the exchange of experiences, and facilitating communication between artists, local creators, and international filmmakers.

He added: "We believe in the power of cinema and films and their prominent role in changing reality for the better and spreading our culture throughout the world. Therefore, the Film Commission will continue to support artistic and cinematic initiatives, contribute to developing skills, and expand the horizons of creativity, and all of this comes within the framework of our firm commitment to developing the sector of art and cinema in our country."

The "Saudi Film Confex" is a platform that brings together the fundamental pillars and relevant parties to enhance and promote filmmaking and to publicize its importance to the national economy and investment opportunities in this field through three main pillars: industry trends, global practices, challenges and opportunities in filmmaking, with the participation of more than 100 experts and international figures in the field of filmmaking. About 50 speakers, including executives, investors, and specialists from all over the world, will discuss the latest topics and technologies that support the film industry and its operations, in addition to organizing workshops, training sessions, and intensive displays of cinematic products, projects, and innovations related to filmmaking in the Kingdom and globally.

The event is the result of vigorous efforts led by the Saudi Film Commission, aimed at highlighting the growing economic role of filmmaking across the Kingdom and attracting elite filmmakers and global producers to promote the exchange of knowledge and experiences with their Saudi counterparts. To develop the Kingdom's film industry and enhance its presence in international film forums, SFC remains committed to contributing to the Saudi Vision 2030 goal of "investing in culture as an engine of national economic growth".

