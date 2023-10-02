Brazil's Fortlev Solar has created a new polyethylene mounting structure to significantly cut installation times. It weighs 15 kg and uses the weight of natural and manmade materials for anchoring, rather than relying solely on fixed supports.From pv magazine Brazil Brazil-based Fortlev Solar has developed Lastro Solar, a patented polyethylene mounting structure for ground-mounted PV plants. Eduardo Nascimento. Fortlev Solar's engineering manager, claimed that the technology can cut assembly times by 50% compared to metal-only structures. "If compared to a metal-only structure, the Lastro Solar ...

