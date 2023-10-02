Anzeige
Umbruch im Autosektor: Hypercharge Networks Corp. profitiert vom Trend zum Elektrofahrzeug
Sampo plc: Sampo has filed a Group Partial Internal Model application to the Swedish FSA

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 2 October 2023 at 11:35 am


Sampo has filed aGroup Partial Internal Model application to the Swedish FSA

Following the completion of the demerger of Sampo plc, the Swedish FSA (Finansinspektionen) has become Sampo's group prudential supervisor as of 1 October 2023. As a result, Sampo has filed an application for a Group Partial Internal Model to the Swedish FSA. Sampo expects that the application process will be completed during the first half of 2024, as previously estimated.

The Partial Internal Model recognises the risk profile of Sampo's P&C operations better than the Standard Formula and it is estimated that it would have reduced the group-level solvency capital requirement (SCR) by up to EUR 0.3 billion at the second quarter of 2023.


SAMPO PLC
Investor Relations and Group Communications


For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
London Stock Exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media
www.sampo.com (http://www.sampo.com)


