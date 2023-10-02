Chile is now on track to become the second-largest battery market in the Americas, following the United States. As of this year, the Latin American nation has switched on 12 storage projects, with a total capacity of 1.3 GW. It currently has 85 energy storage projects, totaling 6.4 GW, in various stages of development.From pv magazine LatAm The United States has historically held the position of being the largest energy storage market in the Americas, with anticipated deployment of more than 10 GW in 2023. However, countries such Canada, Mexico, and Chile are actively promoting policies to stimulate ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...