Montag, 02.10.2023
02.10.2023 | 11:34
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Observation status removed from shares of Reitir fasteignafélag hf. (symbol: REITIR)

Observation status is removed from shares issued by Reitir fasteignafélag hf.
(symbol: REITIR) with reference to an announcement from the Issuer, dated
October 1, 2023, regarding the discontinuation of merger discussions. 

The Issuer's shares received an observation status on July 3, 2023.

The observation status was based upon article 4.1.1 in Nasdaq Nordic Main
Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares. The Exchange can decide that an issuer
receives an observation status in the event of a merger or a merger-like
process.
