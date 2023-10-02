Key learnings on Omnipod 5 and other data to be presented at the 59th Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD)

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod brand of products, today announced its schedule of events and presentations at EASD 2023, taking place today through October 6 in Hamburg, Germany, and online.

The Company will present extended real-world evidence (RWE) of improved outcomes and optimization of care using the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System, one full year after the commercial launch of Omnipod 5 in the United States. There are four oral presentations at the EASD program, covering Omnipod 5 and the Omnipod DASH Insulin Management System.

"We continue to learn valuable information from our real-world evidence as a growing number of people adopt Omnipod 5 to manage their diabetes," said Dr. Trang Ly MBBS, FRACP, PhD, Insulet Senior Vice President and Medical Director. "With our continued commitment to the analysis of this RWE, and with these additional key learnings on system use, healthcare providers will be better prepared to care for their patients as they begin and continue on their Omnipod 5 journey."

EASD Presentations and Events

Insulet will sponsor a symposium, "Real-World Experience with Omnipod 5: Prioritizing Users' Needs with Tubeless Innovation." Dr. Ly will be joined by Dr. Torben Biester, a pediatric diabetes specialist from Germany, who will discuss the impact diabetes technology can have on quality of life for people with diabetes, considering usability and treatment satisfaction of Pod therapy. Dr. Lalantha Leelarathna, a diabetes specialist from the U.K., will Chair the session and present extended Omnipod 5 RWE and care strategies for optimizing glycemic outcomes, with Jade Byrne sharing her experience using the system. The symposium will take place on Monday, October 2 from 4:00 5:00 p.m. CEST in Sydney Hall.

The following is the full schedule of oral presentations relating to Insulet's products, taking place on Thursday, October 5:

SO 59: 12:45 1:45 p.m. CEST (Short Oral Discussion Area)



[753] Improvements in treatment satisfaction with Omnipod DASH Insulin Management System are durable over 24 weeks in adults with type 1 diabetes,with Dr. David O'Neal



[754] Clinical outcomes associated with Omnipod DASH use in the real-world: results from the Association of British Clinical Diabetologists (ABCD) Omnipod Worldwide Audit, with Dr. Tom Crabtree



SO 60: 2:00 3:00 p.m. CEST (Short Oral Discussion Area)



[763] Glycaemic improvements with the Omnipod 5 AID System across diverse baseline characteristics: learnings from 320 trial participants ages 2 70 years,with Dr. Lalantha Leelarathna



OP 38: 3:30-5:00 p.m. CEST (Paris Hall)



[225] Real-world glycaemic outcomes of 47,754 adults with type 1 diabetes using the Omnipod 5 AID System with cloud-based data management,with Dr. Emma Wilmot

Throughout EASD, Insulet will host a number of on-booth presentations to educate visitors on Omnipod 5 and Pod therapy:

Introducing Omnipod 5 and the User's Lived Experience, with Dr. Pete Jennings and Jade Byrne

Tuesday, October 3, 12:30 p.m. CEST



MDI or Pod? That is the Question, with Dr. Mohammed E. Al-Sofiani, MBBS, MSc

Wednesday, October 4, 12:30 p.m. CEST



Meet the Expert: Omnipod 5 Open Q&A, with Dr. Lalantha Leelarathna

Thursday, October 5, 12:30 p.m. CEST

Insulet Updates

"With the recent launches of Omnipod 5 in the U.K. and Germany, it's an exciting time for Podders in Europe," said Pat Crannell, Insulet Senior Vice President and International General Manager. "We know that people with diabetes around the globe could benefit from Omnipod 5, and we are committed to bringing this life-changing, innovative technology to the majority of our European customers by the end of 2024

Building on the successful recent launches, the Company intends to launch Omnipod 5 more broadly across Europe starting in 2024 with the Netherlands planned for the first half of the year. Insulet will continue to provide updates on future European launches expected to occur in France, Italy, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland.

As previously announced in June, the Company is progressing with its goal to provide Omnipod 5 users with sensor of choice. Insulet is now actively enrolling participants in its clinical study to analyze the system's performance using the Abbott FreeStyle Libre 2 sensor. The study will recruit up to 200 participants with type 1 diabetes in both the adult and pediatric age groups in the U.K., France, and Belgium, and is intended to demonstrate superior efficacy with Omnipod 5 compared to multiple daily injections, as measured by glycated hemoglobin. This information will support Insulet's efforts to secure reimbursement.

To learn more about Omnipod 5 and Omnipod DASH, visit the Omnipod website.

