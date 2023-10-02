Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2023) - BluMetric Environmental Inc. (TSXV: BLM) ("BluMetric" or "the Company"), a full-service environmental consulting and engineering cleantech firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Hilton to the role of Chief Financial Officer effective October 1, 2023, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Mr. Hilton has a proven track record as a finance leader in both fast-growing and established technology companies. He was most recently CFO at Fully Managed Inc. (formerly Careworx), where he played a strategic role on the executive team and board. He successfully contributed to the growth of the managed IT services business, overseeing its expansion to over 500 employees and ultimately orchestrating its profitable sale in 2022.

"We are excited to welcome Dan, a seasoned and strategic finance executive, to help us write the next chapter of BluMetric," said Scott MacFabe, CEO of BluMetric. "With over 35 years of experience as an executive and board member at numerous private and publicly listed SMEs, where he oversaw rapid expansion and acquisitions, Dan brings invaluable expertise to our executive team. Our shared vision is aligned in propelling BluMetric towards becoming the environmental solutions and water cleantech company of choice."

Before joining Fully Managed Inc., Mr. Hilton served as CFO of Datawind Ltd. and Enablence Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ENA). He currently holds board positions at Clarity IOT Services & Technology Inc. and UpSnap Inc.

Mr. Hilton is a Chartered Accountant and a graduate of the University of Ottawa with an Honours Bachelor of Commerce. Additionally, he holds an Executive MBA from the Smith School of Business at Queen's University and an MBA from the Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University.

Effective October 1, 2023, the Board has granted options for 400,000 common shares to the Company's newly appointed CFO, Dan Hilton, pursuant to his employment agreement. The options vest over three years and are exercisable into common shares of BluMetric at a price of $0.30 per share for five years.

About BluMetric Environmental Inc.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. is a publicly traded environmental consulting and engineering company with expertise across professional and trade disciplines and technologies that allow for the design, fabrication and delivery of sustainable solutions to environmental and water challenges. BluMetric has more than 180 employees operating in ten offices and over 40 years of expertise. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, BluMetric's team of industry experts serves Commercial and Industrial, Military, Mining and Government clients.

For more information, visit www.blumetric.ca or please contact:

Scott MacFabe, CEO

BluMetric Environmental Inc.

Tel: 1-877-487-8436

Email: smacfabe@blumetric.ca

Brandon Chow, Principal & Founder

Otis Investor Relations Inc.

Tel: 1-647-598-8815

Email: brandon@otisir.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release, including those relating to the Company's quarterly and annual results, future products, opportunities and cost initiatives, strategies, and other statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

