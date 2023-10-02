News summary:

Showcase of open network architecture features enhanced flexibility and 400ZR+ performance

Adtran continues to champion multi-vendor collaboration and forge a wide range of partnerships

Adtran's advanced system integration facilitates automated setup and seamless interoperability

Adtran today announced its key role in the Optical Internetworking Forum (OIF)'s multi-vendor 400ZR+ Optics Demo at ECOC 2023. Illustrating its longstanding commitment to advancing open network architectures, Adtran is showcasing the benefits of its collaborative ecosystem approach, emphasizing enhanced flexibility, optimized optical performance and integrated end-to-end operation. Central to the joint trial is Adtran's FSP 3000 open line system (OLS), which brings new levels of flexibility to optical networks and facilitates an automated setup of 400ZR+ connections. Involving 12 companies specializing in pluggable modules plus routers and test equipment vendors, the demo showcases 400ZR+ transmission over metro-regional distances, unlocking new opportunities for data center and telecom operators.

"At Adtran, interoperability isn't just a buzzword; it's the foundation of our whole vision for optical networking. By seamlessly integrating 400ZR+ modules hosted in routers with our FSP 3000 open line system, we're optimizing end-to-end network performance," said Jörg-Peter Elbers, head of advanced technology at Adtran. "Alongside other industry pioneers, we're highlighting the advancements we can achieve when we champion intelligent open architectures. It's about delivering customized multi-vendor solutions that offer customers the utmost flexibility and best overall network performance at the same time."

The showcased joint solution demonstrates not only superior optical performance but also streamlined setup and operation. Central to its efficiency, the Adtran FSP 3000 OLS ensures fine-tuning across all system aspects, especially in controlling and setting up the pluggable modules. This precision reflects Adtran's commitment to collaboration with other vendors, fostering an environment where the line system, routers and pluggable modules from industry leaders like Acacia integrate seamlessly. Adtran balances industry standards with a flexible platform tailored to clients, highlighting the strength of its ecosystem relationships.

"This ECOC 2023 demo exemplifies what can be achieved with strategic collaboration and integration. Through our close work with partners, including leading component vendors, we're helping enable the flexibility and optical performance our customers will need to navigate the evolving networking landscape of tomorrow," commented Steve Penticost, VP of global business development at Adtran. "This event is a platform for unveiling technologies that epitomize synergy and partnership-driven innovation. By placing a clear emphasis on tailored solutions and adopting a holistic ecosystem approach, we're not just addressing today's challenges but also anticipating the future, ensuring our customers remain at the forefront of optical networking."

Additional notes

OIF Achieves Milestone with Largest Ever Multi-Vendor Interoperability Demo at ECOC 2023, Featuring Nearly 40 Companies Accelerating Implementation of Next-Generation Capabilities

OIF will showcase its largest-ever multi-vendor interoperability demonstration at ECOC 2023, highlighting advancements in four key technology areas: 400ZR(+) optics, Co-Packaging solutions, Common Electrical I/O (CEI) channels and Common Management Interface Specification (CMIS) implementations. The collaborative efforts of OIF's network operator, system vendor, component vendor and test equipment vendor members play a vital role in driving the adoption of technologies for both present and future networks. The live and static interoperability demos featuring 39 companies will be held at OIF's booth, #304.

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the largest shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and Twitter.

