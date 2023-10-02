Anzeige
02.10.2023 | 12:52
Autoparts from Spain analyzes how many components a car must have

DJ Autoparts from Spain analyzes how many components a car must have 

Autoparts from Spain 
Autoparts from Spain analyzes how many components a car must have 
02-Oct-2023 / 12:19 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
"The number of components and parts vary depending on certain factors, going from 70,000 to 90,000" states Autoparts 
From Spain, a digital perform born to promote the Spanish offer and the exporting capacity of made-in-Spain automotive 
component manufacturers 
Madrid, Spain 
It is not a secret that today's vehicles are complete works of engineering. The suppliers design carefully each 
component with a specific end and a very well-defined fit in the car. Vehicles available in the market are every time 
more technological, efficient and safe with built-in equipment requiring a high number of components. In current 
vehicles, we can find among 70,000 to 90,000 parts. 
"The total number of components and parts vary considering some factors such as the vehicle equipment or the type of 
fuel it uses. For instance, electric cars offer a higher mechanic simplicity because its component number is lower. 
Conversely, internal combustion models house -just in the transmission- among 300 to 400 items. Regarding plug-in 
hybrids, the numbers can be even higher" according to the initiative Autoparts from Spain. 
The key role of Spanish manufacturers of automotive components 
Component manufacturers are in charge of making cars take shape. This industry provides 75% of vehicle's value. 
In the case of Spain, the industry of automotive components is a solid, innovative and competitive one. "All Spanish 
suppliers collaborate with components and vehicle manufacturers all over the world to release to the market vehicles 
every time safer, efficient, connected and optimized. This industry is a Spanish economy's strategic sector 
representing 10% of GDP and billings of more than EUR37,600 million" says María Begoña Llamazares, coordinator of the 
platform Autoparts From Spain. 
One of the signs of identity of the Spanish industry is innovation. Last year I+D+ investment reached EUR1,231.5 million, 
three times the industry's average, and 3.3% of their gross billing. All brands belonging to the initiative devote a 
serious percentage of this investment to ensure the best quality in all products and processes which are every time 
more optimized and, consequently, more efficient. 
Contact 
 Alexandra González 
654812878 
a.gonzalez@iprisma.es 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
