Aperture, LLC: Aperture Pet & Life Awarded '2023 Best Places to Work in the Pet Industry'

Honor given by Pet Age and the Best Companies to Work Group

GOLDEN VALLEY, MN / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / Aperture Pet & Life, the integrated company for some of the largest brands in the aquatics industry, including Bulk Reef Supply, Neptune Systems, EcoTech Marine and AquaIllumination, is pleased to announce that it was selected as one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in the Pet Industry. Pet Age has partnered with Best Companies Group to identify pet companies where leaders have excelled in creating quality workplaces.





2023 Best Places to Work in the Pet Industry

Aperture Pet & Life selected as 2023 Recipient





This survey is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in the pet industry, benefiting the industry's economy, workforce and businesses.

To be considered for participation, organizations had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

Must be in business a minimum of 1 year;

Be a publicly or privately held business;

Have a facility in the United States/Canada;

Have a minimum of 15 employees in the United States/Canada; and,

Be a for-profit or not-for-profit business

Pet Companies from across the United States and Canada entered the two-part survey process to determine Best Places to Work in the Pet Industry. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated organization's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation.

The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top nonprofits and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data and determined the ranking.

"We're thrilled to be selected as one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in the Pet Industry," said Natalie Strahan, CEO for Aperture. "We have a very special culture and company full of talented, passionate employees who share one galvanizing mission to enrich lives through thriving ecosystems."

For more information about Aperture visit www.apetlife.com, about Pet Age visit www.petage.com or about the Best Places to Work in the Pet Industry program, visitwww.BestPetCompaniestoWorkFor.com.

About Aperture

Aperture is a leading online retailer, manufacturer and distributor of products and solutions in over 50 countries including the industry's leading online marketplace for saltwater aquarists, world-class products for the success of saltwater, freshwater and reptile and amphibian habitats, distribution and one of the pet industry's largest YouTube platforms with over 110 million video views. Through its banner brands Bulk Reef Supply, Neptune Systems, EcoTech Marine, Aquaillumination and Leap Habitats, the company offers its customers the products and resources they need to create thriving ecosystems. Visit www.apetlife.com.

Bulk Reef Supply, Neptune Systems, EcoTech Marine, Aquaillumination and Leap Habitats are trademarks of Aperture, LLC. ©2023 Aperture, LLC. All rights reserved.



Contact Information

Jay Sperandio

Vice President, Marketing

jay.sperandio@apetlife.com



SOURCE: Aperture, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/789079/aperture-pet-life-awarded-2023-best-places-to-work-in-the-pet-industry