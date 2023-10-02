Everyday People continues to solidify its global position as a market leader in Revenue Cycle Management

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2023) - Everyday People Financial Corp. (TSXV: EPF) ("Everyday People" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based revenue cycle management ("RCM") consolidator and financial service provider, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, BPO Collections Limited ("BPO"), has entered into a share purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") on October 2, 2023, to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Arvato Financial Solutions Limited ("AFS UK"), a wholly owned company of Arvato Group.

AFS UK is a leading provider of accounts receivable management services in the United Kingdom ("UK"). AFS UK primarily focuses on providing financial and collection management services in the regulated environment overseen by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"). AFS UK caters to major creditors operating within the financial services, utilities, telecommunications, and debt purchase sectors.

Details of the Acquisition

Pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Agreement, BPO will acquire AFS UK on a debt-free basis. The proposed acquisition (the "Acquisition") is an arm's-length transaction, the Company will not assume any debt, and no finder's fee are to be paid, in connection with the Acquisition. Since no common shares in the capital of Everyday People will be issued under the Acquisition, there will be no new insiders or control persons of Everyday People after the closing of the Acquisition. Shareholder approval of the Acquisition is not required in accordance with the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") Policy 5.3. This transaction is considered not material, does not involve the issuance of Everyday People securities, does not constitute a fundamental acquisition, and meets other criteria of an "Exempt Transaction" under TSX-V Policy 5.3. Completion of the Acquisition is subject to conditions customary for transactions of this nature, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all requisite third party and regulatory approvals, including the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange and the FCA in the UK. The Acquisition is anticipated to close on or before October 31, 2023.

About Everyday People Financial Corp.

Everyday People is a revenue cycle management consolidator founded on the belief that everyone deserves a second chance to reestablish and build credit and have access to affordable credit options. We are headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta Canada with operations in Canada and the UK. We are changing the way revenue cycle management agencies work by enhancing our client services with affordable financial products and literacy programs. Utilizing our own specialized credit facilitation products, we're helping debtors rebuild their financial health and generational wealth.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to hereafter as "forward-looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the structure and terms of the Acquisition, timing for completion of the Acquisition, timing for receipt of required third party and regulatory approvals, including the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange, the ability of the parties to satisfy the conditions of the Acquisition in the required timeframes or at all, the ability of the Company to complete the Acquisition on the terms announced or at all, and the business, plans and operations of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the timely receipt of all required third party and regulatory approvals, including the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange and FCA, the inability to satisfy the conditions required to complete the Acquisition, termination of the Purchase Agreement, expectations and assumptions concerning the Company, and the acquired businesses, as well as other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the documents filed by the Company on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

