Gamelancer Media Corp.: Gamelancer Media Announces Rebrand to Vertiqal Studios and Leadership Changes

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / Gamelancer Media Corp. (TSX:GMNG)(OTCQB:GAMGF)(FRA:P93) (the "Company" or "Gamelancer"), a leading digital media, entertainment, production, and distribution company, announces some noteworthy updates regarding its corporate identity and leadership team. These strategic decisions underscore Gamelancer's unwavering commitment to building a globally recognized digital media enterprise in the ever-evolving landscape of digital advertising.

Introducing 'Vertiqal Studios'

As part of its forward-looking strategy, the Company is pleased to unveil its fresh identity - 'Vertiqal Studios'. This rebrand signifies Gamelancer's adaptability in navigating the dynamic terrain of digital media advertising, reflecting its dedication to delivering high-performance, brand-centric advertising solutions for its valued clients. This strategic move positions the Company for the next phase of financial and operational growth while reinforcing its steadfast pursuit of excellence. As part of the corporate rebranding, effective October 2, 2023, the Company will trade as "VRTS" on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

It's important to clarify that while the business operations will now carry the name 'Vertiqal Studios,' the legal entity will maintain its original identity as 'Gamelancer Media Corp.'

The decision to transition from Gamelancer Media Corp. to Vertiqal Studios represents a strategic move aimed at enhancing the company's position and capabilities in the dynamic media landscape. This transformation not only signifies a fresh identity but also signifies a pivotal shift in its business approach. By rebranding as Vertiqal Studios, the Company is better poised to penetrate the highly competitive US media market. Its ability to offer both production services through JoyBox Studios and distribution expertise via Gamelancer as subsidiary entities presents a unique advantage. This change allows the flexibility to meet the diverse needs of clients, offering these services either separately or as integrated solutions. The Company firmly believes that this evolution will not only strengthen their presence in the industry but also open up new avenues for growth and success.

Leadership Evolution

In conjunction with the aforementioned rebrand, the Company announces strategic changes within its executive leadership team. Gamelancer Co-founders Razvan Romanescu and Darren Lopes will continue their roles as esteemed members of the Board of Directors while resigning from their current positions as Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Product Officer, respectively. Their wealth of experience and guidance will remain invaluable to the organization as they turn their day-to-day focus toward new opportunities. This transition empowers the team to embark on its global expansion journey with renewed perspectives and a united front as the team moves forward together.

Further developments within the organization include the departure of Sam Parks, Co-founder of JoyBox Studios. Mr. Parks has decided to explore new opportunities and will be formally resigning, effective October 1, 2023. The team holds Sam's significant contributions in high regard and extends a heartfelt appreciation for his insights and passion, wishing him the utmost success in all his future endeavours.

"It's been a great and memorable 18 months serving as Chief Strategy Officer at Gamelancer. I am committed to continuously bringing value and insight as a Co-Founder and active board member," states Razvan Romanescu

"Working with the entire Gamelancer team post-merger has been a pleasure. I'm excited to see the business's continued growth and innovation moving forward," adds Darren Lopes, "As a Co-founder and active board member, I'll continue to contribute as much value as possible."

"Rebranding to Vertiqal Studios allows us to scale our creative + distribution offering to global brands," states Max Desmarais, President Gamelancer Media, "We own 66 channels on TikTok, Instagram and Snap including Gamelancer, which constitutes the largest gaming network on TikTok, but we also own a wide distribution of lifestyle and entertainment channels. Brands and agencies require performative video in order to scale on modern social platforms, and they need distribution of that video to prospective customers. Vertiqal Studios offers brands and agencies exactly that; creative + distribution on owned & operated channels. A one-stop-shop for all their needs on social, including but not limited to a global leader in gaming channels. "

"Gamelancer's evolution is about demonstrating that our Creative + Distribution model on TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat can scale," says Jon Dwyer CEO Gamelancer Media, "With the introduction of 'Vertiqal Studios,' we have streamlined our portfolio of services to better equip our sales team with the flexibility to offer a comprehensive range of creative content services and distribution + ad spend strategy together, or as mutually exclusive offerings. This rebrand positions us for the next phase of global expansion, with renewed perspectives and unity within our team. We've redefined the television experience through digital channel ownership, by creating original content for brands, and then distributing it on our owned-and-operated channels + ad spend strategy. We're very pleased to embark on this exciting new chapter growing our business in the US, with management team that is digitally native, with considerable agency and platform experience."

About Gamelancer

Vertiqal Studios is an owned and operated digital-channel network and video-production studio. Specializing in the creation of viral videos, Vertiqal produces and distributes 100+ videos daily across 66 owned-and-operated channels, utilizing TV economics to monetize TikTok and Instagram, and revenue-share with OTT platforms such as Snapchat. Vertiqal's strategic focus is producing high-performing organic (not paid) video across its channels in order to continue building our audience of over 43 million followers and subscribers, who generate over 2 billion monthly video views. With a growing owned-and-operated network, Vertiqal cultivates scalable marketing concepts with brands, agencies, and creators, to build full production + distribution brand campaigns for the largest brands in North America, the UK, and Australia on TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram.

With advanced user data analytics, Vertiqal provides its audience with content relevant to the Gen Z and Millennial respective communities. The Company owns the largest gaming media inventory on TikTok and monetizes across its Snapchat Discover channels in partnership with Snapchat.

We are pleased to announce that our new website address, vertiqalstudios.com, will be fully operational shortly. In the meantime, our current website can still be accessed at gamelancer.com. Thank you for your patience as we make this transition, we look forward to providing you with an enhanced online experience.

Contact:

Jon Dwyer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (416) 627-8868

Email: ir@gamelancer.com

IR Email: info@gamelancer.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Gamelancer Media Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/789036/gamelancer-media-announces-rebrand-to-vertiqal-studios-and-leadership-changes