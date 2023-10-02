Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2023) - Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) ("Atlas Lithium" or "Company"), a leading mineral exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that it has hired James Abson as Chief Geology Officer. This appointment significantly enhances the Company's technical team with the addition of an accomplished geologist who brings extensive experience in lithium geology.

With over 29 years of diverse experience in mining and mineral exploration, Mr. Abson carries a wealth of knowledge gained from various key positions - from Vice President of Exploration to Managing Director at several publicly-traded companies. In particular, he has been involved in both the geological exploration as well as the overall technical and financial assessment of various hard-rock lithium projects globally, including the Arcadia lithium project in Zimbabwe which was sold in April 2022 for a value in excess of US$530 million. More recently, Mr. Abson was Chief Geologist and Exploration Manager for the Bikita Minerals mine, the largest lithium mine in Zimbabwe, where his primary responsibility was hard-rock resource exploration (including spodumene, lepidolite, petalite, pollucite, and tantalum) and in-pit reserve expansion. Additionally, he has conducted site visits and assessments of lithium projects across several countries, including Zimbabwe, South Africa, Namibia, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Afghanistan, Brazil, and Canada. Mr. Abson's extensive experience visiting and analyzing lithium projects around the world provides him with a global understanding of the lithium industry.

At Atlas Lithium, Mr. Abson will leverage his extensive expertise to guide and enhance the Company's exploration program not only at its 100%-owned Neves Project, which is being developed for spodumene mining and production of lithium concentrate, but also across the Company's large holdings of other lithium mineral rights in Brazil.

Nick Rowley, Atlas Lithium's Vice President of Business Development, commented, "I have worked with James Abson for a number of years and hold tremendous respect for his expertise in lithium-bearing pegmatites. With Atlas Lithium's expansive mineral rights holdings, his addition to lead our exploration efforts will be invaluable as we work to uncover the full lithium potential across our properties."

"I am thrilled to join Atlas Lithium and grow its lithium exploration program in Brazil," said James Abson, newly appointed Chief Geology Officer of Atlas Lithium. "The Company has a skilled geology team, and I look forward to contributing my experience to maximizing the potential of its lithium assets."

About Atlas Lithium Corporation

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) is focused on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project in Brazil's Lithium Valley, a well-known lithium district in the state of Minas Gerais. In addition, Atlas Lithium has 100% ownership of mineral rights for other battery and critical metals including nickel, rare earths, titanium, and graphite. The Company also owns equity stakes in Apollo Resources Corp. (private company; iron) and Jupiter Gold Corp. (OTCQB: JUPGF) (gold and quartzite).

