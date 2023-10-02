Germany has concluded a new renewables tender, securing 408 MW of capacity at an average price of €0.0833 ($0.09)/kWh.From pv magazine Germany Germany has concluded a recent tender for innovative renewable energy projects. The exercise drew 53 bids with a total capacity of 779 MW. The authorities awarded 32 projects with a total capacity of 408 MW. The German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) said the tariffs ranged from €0.077/kWh to €0.0878/kWh, with an average price of €0.0833/kWh. Bavaria received the most awarded capacity, with 19 projects totaling 258 MW, while other states also ...

