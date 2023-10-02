Company recognized in the Software Engineering Services Category

GlobalLogic Inc., a Hitachi Group Company, announced that it earned the Outstanding Supplier of the Year 2022 award in the category of Software Engineering Services by Continental Automotive. The achievement is a testament to GlobalLogic's capability in the automotive industry, and reflects the strong partnership that these organizations have built over the years.

Continental Automotive, a German multinational automotive parts manufacturing company, develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Annually, Continental Automotive awards "Supplier of the Year" through internal evaluations for exceptional performance across Special Quality, Electronics, Electromechanics, Mechanics, Production Equipment and Software Engineering Services. The awards emphasize commitment of continuing strong collaboration, and the recognition of key leaders shaping the technological transformation in the automotive market.

"As a trusted leader to many of the automotive industry's leading suppliers, we've always had a strong relationship with partners. Their commitment to quality and advancement in the automotive industry has only grown our recognition of leadership for outstanding efforts to meet today's complex challenges," said Nikolai Seltzer, CEO of Continental Automotive. "We'll continue cultivating a relationship with our strategic supply base to recognize and drive excellence forward."

"Continental Automotive is one of the most trusted leaders in the automotive market and it recognizes key partners shaping the industry's future," said Nitesh Banga, President and CEO of GlobalLogic. "We'll continue working together to uphold the quality and technological transformation necessary to deliver solutions and systems that help Continental redefine mobility experiences."

Digital innovations are powering the next generation of automotive solutions. With over 20 years of automotive software expertise and more than 50 active automotive clients, GlobalLogic is helping global automotive brands reshape the mobility landscape. GlobalLogic leverages the latest technologies and develops software systems that redefine the driver experience from software defined vehicle architecture and networking, to digital cockpit development, autonomous driving, electric vehicle propulsion and more.

Continental Automotive's Outstanding Suppliers for 2022 can be viewed in full here.

About GlobalLogic:

GlobalLogic (www.globallogic.com) is a leader in digital engineering. We help brands across the globe design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating experience design, complex engineering, and data expertise-we help our clients imagine what's possible and accelerate their transition into tomorrow's digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the automotive, communications, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, semiconductor, and technology industries. GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group Company operating under Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), which contributes to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through data and technology as the Social Innovation Business.

