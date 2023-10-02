Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2023) - Fandifi Technology Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTC Pink: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ4) ("Fandifi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into 2-year commercial agreement with Dziki Warszawa ("Dziki") of the Polska Liga Koszykowki SA ("PLK") for the upcoming 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons

Over the course of the summer Fandifi and Dziki undertook discussions relating to the implementation of the Fandifi platform across a variety of touchpoints for Dziki fans and sponsors. Working together with the Dziki innovation team, Fandifi has been able to layout a multiphase plan that will evolve over the coming season to optimize both fan engagement and sponsor activation opportunities.

Metrics being tracked include:

real-time fan engagement through presentation of statistical and in-game fan trivia

real-time non-intrusive advertising capabilities

real-time sponsorship activation capabilities

custom reporting

custom fan reward programs

"We're thrilled to launch a multi-season program with our partners at Dziki Warszawa. Dziki is putting together not only a fantastic team on the court but a fantastic innovation strategy using the latest technological tools to increase fan engagement, drive sponsor awareness while providing an entertaining experience for their fan community. Fandifi is proud to be a technology provider to the Dziki for the coming season and is looking forward to showcasing our technology to the entire league. I'd like to thank the ownership group for putting their trust in us and our technical team for working diligently to execute on our shared vision," states David Vinokurov, Fandifi CEO and President. "We very excited to finalize several vendor partnerships with north American sports leagues to continue on our march towards a global footprint. We expect news on those initiatives this quarter."

About Fandifi Technology Corp.

Fandifi is a crowd based and system generated prediction fan engagement platform. The Fandifi platform runs on associated neural networks tailor-made for content creators to increase gamification of their content and enable fan engagement within their communities regardless of the form of distribution. Whether Esports, Sports or any type of broadcast or streamed content, Fandifi is revolutionizing the way fans interact with their favourite content. With its innovative features and monetization opportunities, Fandifi is poised to become the go-to platform for content creators looking to engage with their audience and sponsors.

About Dziki Warszawa

Dziki Warszawa is a Polish professional basketball team since 2017. The team has recently been promoted to the 16 team Polska Liga Koszykowki S.A. after playing in the Suzuki First Division the last three seasons. Dziki Warszawa was born digital and innovation is at the core of everything the club does. The team's aspirations are to be invited as an expansion Euroleague Basketball team and become a legendary powerhouse of basketball in Europe.

For additional Information:

Investor Relations

Email: info@fandifi.com

Phone +1 604 256 6990

DISCLAIMER:

Certain statements made herein may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negatives or thereof. Forward-looking statements by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. We have made certain assumptions, which our management believes to be reasonable, about the forward-looking statements and the ongoing performance advantages of the Company's platform in comparison with existing or future competitive offerings, and the future growth of the market in which we compete. However, we can provide no assurance that the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements or information contained herein. Important additional information identifying risks and uncertainties and other factors is contained in the section entitled "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR.

Except as required by law, we do not intend to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/182609