Nord Anglia Education: Windermere Preparatory School Ranked #1 Best Private K-12 School in the Orlando Area

The Florida-based Nord Anglia Education school is excited to be recognized among 2024 best schools in Orlando and Orange County

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / Windermere Preparatory School, part of Nord Anglia Education family of premium schools, has been ranked as the #1 Best Private K-12 School in the Orlando and Orange County Area in the official 2024 Niche rankings.





Niche is the leading educational ranking and review platform that presents students and families with in-depth profiles on every school nationwide. Now in its ninth year, Niche's 2024 Best School rankings include updated data for 30,809 private schools and 1,433 newly ranked private schools across the United States.

Windermere Prep earned their #1 Private K-12 ranking for Orlando by scoring highly in many of Niche's factors that aim to capture what it's really like to attend the school.

In addition to the top Private K-12 ranking, Windermere Prep also received high honors in the following categories for the 2024 Best Schools list:

#1 Best Private High School in Orange County

#2 Best Private High School in Orlando Area

#2 Best College Prep Private High School in Orlando Area

#2 Best College Prep Private High School in Orange County

#3 Best High School for STEM in Orange County

#3 Best Boarding High School in Florida

"Windermere Prep is honored to be recognized at this level by a company like Niche that is so heavily relied on by parents seeking the best educational opportunities for their children," said Angel Nguyen, Director of Marketing, Admissions, and Communications at WPS. "Our success is entirely due to the incredible work of our teachers and staff in the classrooms as well as the behind-the-scenes efforts of our administrators. Windermere Prep would not be the school it is today without our remarkable community."

For more on Windermere Prep's Niche profile and to see the full list of 2024 rankings, methodologies and data sources, please visit: https://www.niche.com/k12/windermere-preparatory-school-windermere-fl/.

