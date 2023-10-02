Hanryu Holdings Inc.: MZ Generation Users with Strong Passion for K-Culture Selected as 'Global Supporters', Enhancing FANTOO's User Personalization

SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRYU) (the "Company" or "Hanryu"), a media-tech company and creator of FANTOO, an all-in-one social media experience connecting k-culture fans globally, announced FANTOO's first Global Supporters Kick-off ceremony was held on May 13, 2023 at FANTOO House, Seoul.

FANTOO, a global fandom platform, started its first global supporters' program with 50 supporters on May 9, 2023.

50 participants are not only from South Korea, but also from other countries. These supporters are enthusiastic about Hallyu content and fan culture. As a part of the MZ generation, these supporters actively use personal social media. Supporters engage in a variety of marketing and promotional activities, such as planning and creating promotional content, developing promotional strategies, analyzing app usage, and proposing activation methods, based on the missions assigned each month.

"The FANTOO Team offers various benefits, including monthly activity allowance, awards for outstanding supporters, gift distribution, and the issuance of completion certificates (upon finishing 6 months). The FANTOO team gains insights into the direction of the global fandom platform by harnessing supporters' bright ideas and analyzing real user app engagement," commented Chang-Hyuk Kang, CEO and Director of Hanryu Holdings. "FANTOO's team takes an active role in listening to the preferences of our supporters and utilizes this feedback to organize events accordingly. As a result, supporters take great pride in FANTOO and enthusiastically engage in planning exciting events tailored to the MZ generation."

FANTOO's parent company, Hanryu Holdings became the first Korean startup to be listed on the US NASDAQ stock exchange. This has served as a significant motivation for increasing supporters' engagement. Currently, most of the overseas supporters are Korean students studying in countries like Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Czech Republic, U.S., and France. However, there are also active participants from Asia and South America studying in Korea. Since being listed on NASDAQ, the Company expects more people to apply for future overseas supporter positions and believes that these overseas supporters will help FANTOO expand globally.

The first group of FANTOO Global Supporters program is scheduled to be finished on November 4, 2023. Exceptional supporters will get a chance for internships, helping them become future marketers. The FANTOO team also anticipates a consistent flow of new FANTOO users due to distinct promotional content and social media engagement by the actual target users.

About Hanryu Holdings

Hanryu Holdings, Inc., is the creator of the engaging and innovative social media platform, "FANTOO". FANTOO connects users around the world that share similar interests by providing distinctive service offerings, technologies, applications, and websites. Through FANTOO, we provide a global multi-media platform for our users to interact with other like-minded users, to share their appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures, create their own content, enjoy other users' content, engage in commerce, and experience a "fandom" community we believe is unlike any other. For more information please visit www.hanryuholdings.com.

