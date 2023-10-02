Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2023) - Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) (FSE: L0MA) ("Nextleaf", "OILS", or the "Company"), a federally regulated manufacturer and distributor of cannabis extracts, provides update on Executive Leadership, and the Board of Directors.

Executive Officer Update

Nextleaf is pleased to announce the addition of Sam Kassem, CFA, BBA to its executive team as Interim Chief Financial Officer.

As the incoming Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), Kassem is skilled at streamlining financial processes, implementing effective cash flow management strategies, and improving operational efficiencies that translate into revenue and operational enhancements. Kassem has been involved in the cannabis industry for 10 years. He has worked with cultivators, processors and has helped build a leading technology provider in the space.

Kevin Keagan will transition out of his role as CFO as of Sept 27th, 2023. Nextleaf would like to acknowledge Mr. Keagan's service and involvement with the company since April 2022. Mr. Keagan remains a member of the Board of Directors.

Board of Directors Update:

Nextleaf is also pleased to announce that it has added Emma Andrews, Interim CEO, to its Board of Directors effective Sept 27th, 2023.

"Our recent appointments represent our commitment to the trajectory ahead in consumer-packaged goods and cannabis processing" says Emma Andrews. "After a deep history with the company including our go-public strategy and initial entry into branded products, I'm confident we are assembling the team and capabilities needed to support our sustained, ongoing growth" says Andrews.

About Nextleaf Solutions Ltd.

Nextleaf® is a federally regulated manufacturer and distributor of cannabis vapes and oils under its award-winning prohibition-era brand, Glacial Gold. The Vancouver-based company sells its branded products to government distributors and authorized retailers in 4 provinces in Canada. Nextleaf Labs is a low-cost producer of cannabis oils, and supplier of THC and CBD to qualified wholesale partners across Canada and internationally. Nextleaf's patented ingredient processing technology transforms unsold cannabis and hemp biomass into high-purity distillate at an industrial scale. The Company has been issued 15 U.S. patents, and 75 patents globally, on cannabinoid processing including extraction, distillation, and acetylation.

