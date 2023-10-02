Presentation on Tuesday, October 3rd at 8.00 AM PT

Palo Alto, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2023) - CXApp Inc (NASDAQ: CXAI), the global technology leader in employee workplace experiences, announced today that it will be presenting at the 16th annual Main Event on Tuesday, October 3rd at 8.00 AM PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. Khurram Sheikh, Chairman & CEO, will be giving the presentation.

"We know what this event means to our industry and how much people enjoy attending. Thanks to the leaders at our parent company, Freedom, who fully align with our vision, we continue to provide a conference that is much more than meetings and presentations-we're building the foundation for the coming decades as the one event in small-cap that no one can afford to miss. I am honored to host our close friends and allies for our "Sweet Sixteen" installment of the Main Event," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

Khurram Sheikh stated "CXApp is a "category-maker" company that has developed a SaaS based enterprise software platform for the hybrid workplace market. I am excited to share the accelerated development and deployment of our AI-based state-of-the-art CXAI platform that is shaping the future of work."

Event: LD Micro Main Event XV

Date: Tuesday, October 3rd

Time: 8.00 AM PT

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XVI

The 2023 LD Micro Main Event XVI will run from October 3rd to the 5th at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Presentations will run from 8:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 3rd and 4th, with a half day on Thursday the 5th.

This three-day event will feature around 200 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About CXApp Inc

CXApp Inc, is the global technology leader in employee workplace experiences. The Company is headquartered in the SF Bay Area and operates the CXAI SaaS platform that is anchored on the intersection of customer experience (CX) and artificial intelligence (AI) providing digital transformation for the physical workplace for enhanced experiences across people, places and things.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To present or register, please contact registration@ldmicro.com.

To learn more about Freedom US Markets, visit www.freedomusmkts.com

