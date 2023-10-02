Decades of Experience and Full Range of Services Ensure Compliance, Safety and Can Minimize Aircraft Downtime

Missoula, Montana--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2023) - Neptune Aviation, a leader in aerial firefighting and aviation services, is now an authorized Garmin dealer and can offer its customers Garmin's line of industry-leading aviation supplies and avionics solutions, including GPS navigation systems, transponders, advanced displays, and other aviation products. Neptune can also deliver comprehensive Garmin services, including system upgrades, technical support and maintenance, aircraft painting and inspections, making it a one-stop shop for the aviation industry. Having installed Garmin equipment in its own fleet, Neptune has the experience to manage aircraft conversions and by providing ancillary services can help minimize aircraft downtime.

Becoming an authorized Garmin dealer is a significant milestone for the company, according to Jennifer Draughon, President of Neptune Aviation.

"Garmin is the future of the aviation industry, particularly for those seeking to upgrade and extend the life of older aircraft. Securing authorization as a Garmin dealer connects us with the global leader in avionics technology, and we are working aggressively to become the leading Garmin installation, troubleshooting and consultants in the Western United States. This partnership reinforces our commitment to provide top-tier solutions to our customers and builds on Neptune Aviation's position as a leader in the aviation industry," says Draughon.

Neptune Aviation can now offer Garmin products to private aircraft owners, businesses, charter jets, and government agencies. They can also install and service Garmin products on any type of aircraft, including helicopters, and experimental craft. Avionics is one of the services offered by the company, supported by a world-class maintenance group complemented by painting and machine shop capabilities.

Neptune Aviation is staffed with experts trained in Garmin product installation and maintenance.

"At Neptune, we have a team of experts with more than 145 years of experience in avionics. When we install new avionics equipment or service existing systems, our customers will know that their aircraft's safety is our top priority," says Christopher Smith, Avionics Manager at Neptune Aviation.

Smith adds that in addition to Garmin, Neptune is also authorized to install and maintain uAvionix, Trig and BendixKing avionics solutions.

For more information about Neptune Aviation Services and updating your aircraft with the latest in Garmin aviation technology, visit www.neptuneaviation.com.





"Securing authorization as a Garmin dealer connects us with the global leader in avionics technology, and we strive to be the leading Garmin installation, troubleshooting and consultants in the Western United States," says Jennifer Draughon, President of Neptune Aviation.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10018/182380_b297a10ed4130a2c_001full.jpg





Neptune Aviation is now an authorized Garmin dealer and can offer its customers Garmin's line of industry-leading aviation supplies and avionics solutions.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10018/182380_b297a10ed4130a2c_002full.jpg

Neptune Aviation can offer Garmin products to private aircraft owners, businesses, charter jets, and government agencies.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10018/182380_b297a10ed4130a2c_003full.jpg

About Neptune Aviation Services

Neptune Aviation Services is based in Missoula, Montana. Neptune's core services are airtanker fire suppression, aircraft maintenance, non-destructive testing, metal fabrication, charter air service and flight lessons. As the primary provider of aerial firefighting services to the United States Forest Service for more than 30 years, Neptune Aviation is known for its aviation industry experience, expertise, and reliability.

Neptune Aviation employs more than 230 dedicated, hard-working, and talented individuals. For more information, visit: www.neptuneaviation.com.

Media Contact

Resource Advantage

Dan Green

dgreen@resourceadvantage.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/182380