FiberEdge® PMDs enable Linear Drive architecture interoperating with latest switch ASIC technology

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and cloud connectivity service provider, today announced the demonstration of 100G/lane linear pluggable optical links featuring Semtech's latest FiberEdge 100G PAM4 PMDs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231002473548/en/

Semtech FiberEdge® PMDs enable Linear Drive architecture interoperating with latest switch ASIC technology (Photo: Business Wire)

At the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) 2023 exhibition in Glasgow, Scotland, from Oct 2 to 4, Semtech's live demonstration will include:

800G SR8 LPO (Linear Pluggable Optics) module, featuring Semtech's FiberEdge GN1848 quad VCSEL driver and GN1816 quad TIA, interoperating with latest switch ASIC technology, in Semtech's booth #517

800G SR8 LPO (Linear Pluggable Optics) module, featuring Semtech's FiberEdge GN1848 quad VCSEL driver and GN1816 quad TIA, interoperating with latest switch ASIC technology and other LPO modules from multi-vendor ecosystem, in OIF's booth #304

800G SR8 DSP-based module, featuring Semtech's FiberEdge GN1848 quad VCSEL driver and GN1816 quad TIA, interoperating with latest switch ASIC technology, in Semtech's booth #517

Results from 800G 2xDR4 LPO module, tested offline with latest switch ASIC technology

"Semtech's FiberEdge PMD portfolio includes high linearity devices that enable the linear compensation needed from the PMDs in a DSP-less datacenter environment," said Nicola Bramante, senior product line manager for Semtech's Signal Integrity Products Group. "The Linear Drive architecture demands close handshaking between PMDs and switch ASIC to ensure the success of LPO. This demonstration proves such interoperability for both multi-mode and single-mode datacenter applications."

Visit Semtech at booth #517 at the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) 2023 exhibition in Glasgow, Scotland, from Oct 2 to 4.

About Semtech's Optical Products

Semtech's optical networking product platforms provide high-performance signal integrity for optical module solutions used by leading companies in the data center/enterprise networking, wireless infrastructure and passive optical network/Fiber to the X markets. For more information, visit www.semtech.com/optical.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC) is a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and cloud connectivity service provider dedicated to delivering high quality technology solutions that enable a smarter, more connected and sustainable planet. Our global teams are dedicated to empowering solution architects and application developers to develop breakthrough products for the infrastructure, industrial and consumer markets. To learn more about Semtech technology, visit us at Semtech.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words "will" or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech's or its management's future plans, objectives or goals are "forward-looking statements" and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include those risk factors set forth in Semtech's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) on March 30, 2023 as such risk factors may be updated, amended or superseded from time to time by subsequent reports that Semtech files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Semtech assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and FiberEdge are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its subsidiaries.

SMTC-P

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231002473548/en/

Contacts:

Louise Matich

Semtech Corporation

lmatich@semtech.com