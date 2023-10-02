Continued collaboration accelerates 200G per lane deployment with advanced optics

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and cloud connectivity service provider, today announced the demonstration of its latest FiberEdge 200G PAM4 MZM driver driving the state-of-the-art 200G DFB-MZ laser from Coherent Corp (NYSE: COHR).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231002745814/en/

Semtech and Coherent's continued collaboration accelerates 200G per lane deployment with advanced optics (Graphic: Business Wire)

Coherent Corp. will be conducting a live demonstration of Semtech's FiberEdge 200G PAM4 Quad MZM driver with Coherent's 200G DFB-MZ laser in Coherent's booth #406 at the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) 2023 exhibition in Glasgow, Scotland, from Oct. 2 to 4.

"We are very excited to continue our collaboration with Coherent as advanced lasers and optics get developed in the 200G per lane space," said Nicola Bramante, senior product line manager for Semtech's Signal Integrity Products Group. "This demonstration confirms once again the interoperability of state-of-the-art 200G lasers with Semtech's latest 200G per lane FiberEdge developments, ensuring superior linearity and signal integrity in 200G per lane Mach-Zehnder modulator-based applications, both in indium phosphide (InP) and silicon photonics. This enables rapid and scalable deployment of next-generation high-performing and reliable switches in data centers."

"Coherent continues to demonstrate its leadership in 200G per lane laser technology, which is a fundamental building block of 1.6T transceivers with up to 10 km reach," said Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi, chief marketing officer at Coherent.

The joint demonstration at ECOC 2023 will include a differentially driven DFB-MZ InP laser from Coherent and Semtech's PAM4 driver, demonstrating a clear path toward 1.6T and 3.2T optical transceiver deployments in data centers.

About Semtech's Optical Products

Semtech's optical networking product platforms provide high-performance signal integrity for optical module solutions used by leading companies in the data center/enterprise networking, wireless infrastructure and passive optical network/Fiber to the X markets. For more information, visit www.semtech.com/optical.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC) is a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and cloud connectivity service provider dedicated to delivering high-quality technology solutions that enable a smarter, more connected and sustainable planet. Our global teams are dedicated to empowering solution architects and application developers to develop breakthrough products for the infrastructure, industrial and consumer markets. To learn more about Semtech technology, visit us at Semtech.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words "will" or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech's or its management's future plans, objectives or goals are "forward-looking statements" and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include those risk factors set forth in Semtech's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) on March 30, 2023, as such risk factors may be updated, amended or superseded from time to time by subsequent reports that Semtech files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Semtech assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and FiberEdge are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its subsidiaries.

SMTC-P

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231002745814/en/

Contacts:

Louise Matich

Semtech Corporation

lmatich@semtech.com