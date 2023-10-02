Agency Guacamole: Biolage Professional Introduces Bond Therapy Collection, Featuring Innovative Conditioning Foam Formula

The new Biolage Bond Therapy collection is where bond-building meets nourishing care, thanks to formulas infused with coconut oil and citric acid to provide bond-building from the inside, out. The five-product collection features an all-new lightweight conditioning foam designed to provide bond repair to even the finest hair types.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / Biolage Professional, a worldwide leader in salon haircare, introduces Bond Therapy, its first ever bond-building collection, infused with a powerful and gentle combination of citric acid and coconut oil to target damage at the hair's core and reinforce weak bonds in over-processed hair.

"Bond Therapy's launch has been the hardest secret to keep," says Assistant Vice President of Biolage Professional, Aurelie Croze. "We are so excited to introduce this new bonding range to our consumers. As color services, balayage and heat styling continue to increase in popularity, the Biolage Bond Therapy collection was developed to strengthen and protect hair by bringing together the best of bonding and care."

The standout product in the collection is the all-new conditioning foam, a lightweight, bond-building and hydration-boosting formulation for fine hair. It is the first of its kind in the bonding category and provides hydration without making finer hair flat or heavy.

On the collection's conditioning formulas, Croze says, "What makes the Bond Therapy collection so special is that it has two conditioners, the cream and the foam. When we conducted our research, we realized that many consumers shied away from using a bonding range because they felt that the formulas were too heavy or left hair feeling stiff and rough. We sought to develop a range that not only repaired hair bonds but also made hair feel and look amazing. Providing two bonding conditioners, the cream and foam, ensures that every consumer has a formula tailored to their hair for all day body, shine and softness."

The Bond Therapy collection is ideal for anyone with over-processed hair that is exposed to consistent heat styling or has bleach or color damage. The collection features five products and can be used on fine, medium and coarse hair textures. Bond Therapy strengthens hair at its foundation for 3x less breakage* while maintaining vegan and cruelty-free certified formulas free of parabens, sulfates and mineral oil.

This collection embodies Biolage's promise of "repair that cares," and each product is formulated with citric acid to rebuild weak bonds and improve strength and resiliency and coconut oil to nourish without weigh-down. Each product in the collection features a unique sensorial texture and Biolage's iconic Aromascience fragrance.

"The Bond Therapy collection is incredible," says Biolage Global Ambassador and Celebrity Stylist, Sunnie Brook. "I'm constantly recommending this collection to my clients with color damage and those who heat style daily for public appearances. I have to use products that I can rely on in my kit, and the fact that this collection contains products made with all hair types and textures in mind makes it a no-brainer when packing for a job."

The Bond Therapy collection, featuring an intensive treatment, sulfate-free shampoo, conditioning foam, cream conditioner and smoothing leave-in cream is available today starting at $28 at Ulta, Amazon and JCPenney. Learn more about the brand-new Bond Therapy collection at Biolage.com

*System of Bond Therapy Shampoo and Conditioner vs. non-conditioning shampoo

ABOUT BIOLAGE PROFESSIONAL:

In 1990, Biolage Professional was born from the mind of hairdresser and entrepreneur Arnie Miller, who saw the opportunity to bring out hair's natural beauty, touchable and full of movement. Since its conception, the brand has been inspired by natural ingredients, and known for its iconic white packaging and signature fragrance. Biolage Professional is recognized worldwide as a leader in salon haircare, offering high-performance, professional-quality products inspired by botanicals-and that reputation continues to grow. Biolage Professional is committed to consistently improving its formulas and sustainability standards. We recognize that sustainability is a journey of continuous improvement, and we invite you to join us.

