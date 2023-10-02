Pharmalink, Inc.: PharmaLink Launches a DSCSA Compliant Solution for Retail and Hospital Markets

LARGO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / PharmaLink announces a comprehensive suite of Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) compliance solutions to the dispenser community through a partnership with global track-and-trace industry leader, TraceLink.? This new offering provides a complete, yet simple, solution for DSCSA compliance requirements for pharmacies and other dispensers while leveraging PharmaLink's innovative reverse distribution solutions.

"This product suite provides our customers with a simple solution to a complex regulation, while streamlining vendors, billing, and support," stated Thierry Beckers, CEO & President of PharmaLink.? Customers that utilize PharmaLink for reverse distribution services can deduct the fees for TraceLink's DSCSA Compliance suite from PharmaLink return credits, providing a "no out-of-pocket" expense experience.? Adam Bottie, Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Business Development at PharmaLink said, "We recognized that pharmacies need help understanding the new regulations. This offering provides our customers with best-in-class compliance solutions and an on-call team of regulatory support experts in preparation for FDA DSCSA implementation."

As industry leaders in Reverse Distribution since 2000, PharmaLink's decision to add traceability solutions to their portfolio of services is a natural progression that harnesses the power of track-and-trace/serialization to bring new data insights to the market.? In partnership with TraceLink, PharmaLink will be providing additional groundbreaking software and services offerings in the coming months in areas to include digital network-based recall management, predictive analytics for drug shortage management, and other compliance capabilities that can help simplify and streamline dispensers' operations.

"Over 250 pharmacy chains and healthcare providers across more than 15,000 national locations today are leveraging TraceLink's solutions to ensure secure DSCSA compliance with minimum impact to pharmacy operations, while our innovative B2N Integrate-Once network connectivity ensures complete connectivity with all suppliers," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO, TraceLink. "This critical partnership with PharmaLink will help expand access to TraceLink DSCSA solutions while increasing our ability to serve pharmacies and hospitals already stretched thin in serving their patients."

For information on TraceLink DSCSA solutions and exclusive pricing for this innovative partnership, please contact PharmaLink at (800) 257-3527 or visit www.pharmalinkinc.com.

About PharmaLink

PharmaLink, Inc. is the nation's premier Pharmaceutical Reverse Distribution provider. With services spanning the complete spectrum of the pharmaceutical supply chain, they have a 360° view of the return processing needs of all businesses involved in the delivery of healthcare. PharmaLink delivers impactful solutions that trim cycle time while safely removing nonsalable products from the marketplace. With a process backed by a powerful enterprise infrastructure, PharmaLink produces accurate processing and analytics that optimize business decisions and increase bottom line. This is all achieved while adhering to stringent regulatory guidelines at the state and federal level. With customizable solutions available for any size client, PharmaLink is the choice provider for pharmaceutical return and disposal solutions.

About TraceLink

TraceLink is the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry's leading provider of supply chain digitalization through end-to-end product orchestration on the Opus digital network platform. With more than 290,000 network members, Opus connects people, processes, systems, and enterprises into a collective information network for intelligent business execution. TraceLink serialization, track-and-trace, global compliance, and real-time supply chain collaboration solutions empower customers to Integrate Once, Interoperate with Everyone, achieve massive scalability, maintain continuous compliance, and ensure supply. TraceLink customers serialize more than one billion units per month across 15,000 connections.

