Funding Circle Holdings Plc: Block Listing Six Monthly Return

DJ Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Block Listing Six Monthly Return 02-Oct-2023 / 13:56 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN (Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.) Name of applicant: Funding Circle Holdings plc 1. Funding Circle Holdings Limited EMI Option Scheme 2. Option agreements in place with certain Name of scheme: current and former contractors and advisors of the Funding Circle Group 3. Replacement option agreements entered into as part of the Zencap acquisition Period of return: From: 2 April 2023 To: 1 October 2023 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from 1. 5,724,685 previous return: 2. 205,691 3. 16,631 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been 1. 0 increased since the date of the last return (if any increase 2. 0 has been applied for): 3. 0 Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) 1. 0 during period (see LR3.5.7G): 2. 0 3. 0 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at 1. 5,724,685 end of period: 2. 205,691 3. 16,631 Name of applicant: Funding Circle Holdings plc Name of scheme: Funding Circle Holdings 2018 Long-Term Incentive Plan Period of return: From: 2 April 2023 To: 1 October 2023 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 3,385,369 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of 0 the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see 0 LR3.5.7G): Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 3,385,369 Name of applicant: Funding Circle Holdings plc Name of scheme: Funding Circle Holdings plc Share Incentive Plan Period of return: From: 2 April To: 1 October 2023 2023 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 1,123,549 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the 0 last return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see 0 LR3.5.7G): Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 1,123,549

Enquiries:

