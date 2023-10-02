Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Umbruch im Autosektor: Hypercharge Networks Corp. profitiert vom Trend zum Elektrofahrzeug
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
02.10.2023 | 15:34
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UAB Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I: Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I Posts 1.1 Million Euros Net Consolidated Profit in the First Half of 2023

"Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I," a leading real estate fund managed by
"Capitalica Asset Management," a subsidiary of the "SBA Group," ended the first
half of 2023 with 3,2% increase in consolidated assets and more than 2%
increase in equity. During the first six months of 2023, the Fund achieved a
consolidated net profit of around 1,1 million euros. Sales during the period
amounted to more than 1.2 million euros. The development and effective
management of the assets in commercial real estate were the main drivers of the
growth. 


Vilnius, Lithuania, 2023-10-02 15:22 CEST --
 "Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I," a leading real estate fund managed by
"Capitalica Asset Management," a subsidiary of the "SBA Group," reports
financial results for the first half of 2023. 

"Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I" has shown considerable financial growth
as per the unaudited first-half report for 2023. Consolidated assets have
increased to 138.9 million euros, a 3,2% growth from the end of 2022 (134,5
million euros). A total of 133.7 million euros was added by the 3% growth in
the value of investment assets. Meanwhile equity capital has increased by a
significant 2.2% from the end of 2022 to 48.6 million euros. 

CEO of "Capitalica Asset Management" Mindaugas Liaudanskas stated, "Our
commitment to enhancing and expanding services in the Baltic office sector has
produced stable growth for our investors. While focused on investing in
sustainable, green objects, we have achieved remarkable results reflected in
the semi-annual numbers. The fact that our open office buildings are almost
100% occupied is an evidence of our dedication to quality and forward-looking
investment strategies." 

The proactive efforts of the fund to grow and improve services within the
Baltic commercial real estate market have produced significant results under
the strategic guidance of "Capitalica Asset Management." Notably, the already
open fund-managed office buildings have attained a 100% occupancy rate,
including "Žalgirio 135" in Vilnius, "Žaliakalnio Parkas" in Kaunas, and the
"Luize" shopping centre in Klaipeda, Lithuania. The occupancy of the first
A-class business center "Verde" being developed in Riga is also approaching
100%. 

"Our profitability is underpinned by sustainability principles, which we
implement across all of our facilities," Liaudanskas emphasised. "Even though
our A-class office buildings are energy efficient, growing energy costs push us
to reduce operating expenses significantly. We are constantly improving the
control of heating, ventilation, and lighting systems through the latest
technological advancements, which lowers energy usage and tenant expenses." 

"Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I" focuses on strategic investments in the
Baltic real estate market, primarily within the commercial real estate sector.
The fund has successfully completed its active investment and acquisition
phase, with no further investments expected following the implementation of the
"Verde" project in Riga, Latvia. Future real estate acquisitions and
developments are planned in newly established funds. 



ABOUT CAPITALICA ASSET MANAGEMENT

Capitalica Asset Management is an investment management company focused on
commercial real estate properties and projects. Using its experience in the
fields of capital markets, real estate and investment funds, the company
provides the opportunity to participate in carefully selected commercial real
estate strategies. CAM funds are licensed and supervised by the Bank of
Lithuania, and the bonds are listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. 


     Mindaugas Liaudanskas
     CEO of Capitalica Asset Management
     mindaugas.liaudanskas@capitalica.lt
     +370 612 30412

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1168911
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.