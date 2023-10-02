UAB Legal Balance: UAB Legal Balance activity report for 6 months of 2023

UAB Legal Balance presents the activity report for the first half of 2023 with the approval of the responsible persons. Purchased debts At the end of the first half of 2023, the company managed more than 54 million euro debt portfolio (28% more than a year ago). During the first half of 2023, investments in debt portfolios reached almost 4 million euros, and recoveries - almost 3.5 million euros. eSkolos.lt debt platform At the end of the first half of 2023, the portfolio of eSkolos.lt, retail debt purchase and administration platform, grew to 26 million euros. (45% more than a year ago). During the first half of 2023, the platform took over 8.62 million new debts and managed to recover 0.87 million. euros in favor of the primary creditors. Debt servicing Administered client debt portfolio at the end of the first half of 2023 was 27 million euros (41% more than a year ago). During the first half of 2023, clients transferred 7.7 million euros of new debts to the company for recovery, and in total 5.7 million euros were recovered for the benefit of clients. CEO Marius Šlepetis marius@legalbalance.lt Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1168917