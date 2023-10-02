Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Umbruch im Autosektor: Hypercharge Networks Corp. profitiert vom Trend zum Elektrofahrzeug
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
02.10.2023 | 15:46
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UAB Legal Balance: UAB Legal Balance activity report for 6 months of 2023

UAB Legal Balance presents the activity report for the first half of 2023 with
the approval of the responsible persons. 

Purchased debts

At the end of the first half of 2023, the company managed more than 54 million
euro debt portfolio (28% more than a year ago). During the first half of 2023,
investments in debt portfolios reached almost 4 million euros, and recoveries -
almost 3.5 million euros. 

eSkolos.lt debt platform

At the end of the first half of 2023, the portfolio of eSkolos.lt, retail debt
purchase and administration platform, grew to 26 million euros. (45% more than
a year ago). During the first half of 2023, the platform took over 8.62 million
new debts and managed to recover 0.87 million. euros in favor of the primary
creditors. 

Debt servicing

Administered client debt portfolio at the end of the first half of 2023 was 27
million euros (41% more than a year ago). During the first half of 2023,
clients transferred 7.7 million euros of new debts to the company for recovery,
and in total 5.7 million euros were recovered for the benefit of clients. 



CEO Marius Šlepetis

marius@legalbalance.lt

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1168917
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.