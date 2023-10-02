Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

US2787001096 eBet Inc. 02.10.2023 US2787002086 eBet Inc. 03.10.2023 Tausch 30:1

NL0000303709 AEGON N.V. 02.10.2023 BMG0112X1056 Aegon Ltd. 03.10.2023 Tausch 1:1

US88337K3023 The9 Ltd. 002.10.2023 US88337K4013 The9 Ltd. 03.10.2023 Tausch 10:1

CA87320M1014 TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. 02.10.2023 CA87320M2004 TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. 03.10.2023 Tausch 10:1

US4500472042 IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. 02.10.2023 US4500473032 IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. 03.10.2023 Tausch 1:0,907805