Montag, 02.10.2023
Umbruch im Autosektor: Hypercharge Networks Corp. profitiert vom Trend zum Elektrofahrzeug
GlobeNewswire
02.10.2023 | 16:58
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Vátryggingafélag Íslands hf. - Increase in share capital

With reference to an announcement made public by Vátryggingafélag Íslands hf.
(symbol: VIS) on October 2, 2023, the total nominal value of the company's
listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on October 4,
2023. 

ISIN                    IS0000007078        
Company name                Vátryggingafélag Íslands hf.
Total share capital before the increase   kr. 1,696,700,000      
Increase in share capital          kr. 210,000,000       
Total share capital following the increase kr. 1,906,700,000      
Nominal value of each share         1 kr.            
Symbol                   VIS             
Orderbook ID                93633
