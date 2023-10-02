NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Vátryggingafélag Íslands hf. - Increase in share capital

With reference to an announcement made public by Vátryggingafélag Íslands hf. (symbol: VIS) on October 2, 2023, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on October 4, 2023. ISIN IS0000007078 Company name Vátryggingafélag Íslands hf. Total share capital before the increase kr. 1,696,700,000 Increase in share capital kr. 210,000,000 Total share capital following the increase kr. 1,906,700,000 Nominal value of each share 1 kr. Symbol VIS Orderbook ID 93633