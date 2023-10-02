ScalePad Introduces IT Asset Disposal With Expansive Coverage and Zero Cost

ScalePad is committed to driving positive change by planting trees for every asset disposed of through IT Asset Disposal services.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / ScalePad, the premier provider of solutions for Managed Service Provider (MSP) partners, announces today that ScalePad IT Asset Disposal now covers a broader range of asset types, offers full-service bulk disposal support, and is cost-free with no hidden fees or shipping charges.

ScalePad IT Asset Disposal

ScalePad IT Asset Disposal (ITAD) is a secure, convenient and efficient solution to dispose of decommissioned IT assets and peripherals. ScalePad has introduced expanded IT asset coverage to support Lifecycle Manager Pro Partners in the United States to confidently and securely dispose of a wide range of equipment, such as workstations, servers, switches, tablets, hard drives, scanners, IP phones, monitors/LCDs, APC/UPS units, and many other IT assets. Expanding IT asset coverage empowers MSPs to effectively manage and maximize the value of their client's IT infrastructure, ensuring both data security and environmental responsibility.

ScalePad also introduces white glove bulk disposal support to enable the disposal of large numbers of assets through the in-app order process. Plus, it expands ITAD availability to more partners while eliminating costs to empower more MSPs to take charge of their disposal process.

"At ScalePad, we're dedicated to continually improving our offerings to meet our Partners' evolving needs, and these updates reflect our ongoing commitment to excellence in IT asset management," said Dan Wensley, CEO at ScalePad. "We're committed to keeping IT waste out of landfills while providing our partners a better solution and increasing the value delivered to customers. So we've dramatically increased the scope of our disposal offering from only workstations to covering virtually all types of assets."

For every asset disposed of or protected by a warranty through the ScalePad Services Marketplace, ScalePad plants a tree as part of an initiative to reforest US regions devastated by wildfires. Together with veritree, ScalePad has planted 12,362 trees, equalling 20.7 reforested acres and 5,068 tonnes of CO2 sequestered since announcing its restorative partnership in March 2023. As a proud Founding Member of veritree's Restorative Coalition, ScalePad commits to allocating a percentage of sales toward restoration efforts, actively contributing to healing the planet.

About ScalePad:

ScalePad partners with MSPs to deliver the masterful IT experience that clients expect. ScalePad's innovative asset lifecycle management, business intelligence & analytics, business continuity & disaster recovery, and governance, risk, & compliance solutions surface hidden risks and actionable opportunities, delivering automated analysis and insights that improve service delivery.

ScalePad has received recognition and awards in various categories, including DattoCon Best Revenue Opportunity, SMB Best Revenue Model, and SMB Channel Allstar. In 2022, ScalePad was listed as a top-growing company on Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 list and recognized on the Great Place to Work 2023 Best Workplaces in Canada List. Visit us at scalepad.com.

Media Contact:

Brittany Thibaudeau

media@scalepad.com

ScalePad

(604) 334-8986

www.ScalePad.com/news

