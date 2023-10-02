Lula, Inc.: Lula Convenience Integrates With PDI to Streamline Inventory Management and Delivery Fulfillment for Convenience Stores

The integration between the Lula Store Platform and PDI Technologies will simplify the way in which convenience stores across the U.S. do business.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / Lula Convenience today announced an integration of the Lula Store Platform with PDI Technologies, a global leader delivering powerful solutions and insights that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem.

In convenience stores across the U.S., nearly 160 million transactions are made daily (National Association of Convenience Stores, 2023). In order to keep track of those transactions, as well as maintain a proper flow of commerce each day, it is imperative that c-stores keep a dynamic and accurate inventory of items that are sold through their back office systems. The integration between the Lula Store Platform and PDI solutions will enable retailers to update items in their POS system and sync those updates across all delivery channels automatically, a process that store managers would have to complete manually without an innovation like the Lula Store Platform.

"In the fast-paced world of convenience retail, daily price changes can hinder e-commerce success. We're excited to announce our integration with PDI, which will empower convenience stores nationwide to excel in e-commerce. This collaboration streamlines operations, enhances inventory management, and prioritizes the customer experience. Together, we're revolutionizing the industry, making shopping easier and more enjoyable for customers while helping retailers thrive in the digital age," said Tom Falzani, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, Lula Convenience.

With development underway and launch expected later this year, the Lula Store Platform and PDI integration will enable two-way synchronization of information across all inventory updates and transactions in any convenience store using PDI Enterprise. With the Lula Store Platform, items will automatically be updated to reflect the most accurate information on delivery channels such as DoorDash®, Uber Eats, Grubhub®, and more.

"By interfacing with the PDI commerce platform, the Lula mobile order and delivery aggregator offers greater data accessibility across the U.S. c-store ecosystem," said Brian Jefferson, SVP, Business Development, PDI. "When it comes to mobile ordering, API-enabled data flow through collaborations like this with PDI and Lula benefit retailers and consumers alike as operations are streamlined to improve the shopping experience."

This integration will simplify the way in which convenience stores across the U.S. do business, particularly through solutions powered by Lula Convenience. If you are interested in connecting your Lula platform with your PDI Enterprise platform, please contact your Lula or PDI account manager. Use this link to speak with a Lula Expert today.

About Lula Convenience

At Lula Convenience, we're inspired by a single goal: empowering every store to delight their customers locally and beyond. The Lula Store Platform is a delivery solution for convenience stores that do not have a secondary sales channel, offering the first multi-vendor 30-minute delivery platform. Learn more about Lula Convenience at www.lulaconvenience.com.

For media inquiries, please contact info@luladelivery.com.

About PDI Technologies

With 40 years of industry leadership, PDI Technologies, Inc. resides at the intersection of productivity and sales growth, delivering powerful solutions that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem. By "Connecting Convenience" across the globe, we empower businesses to increase productivity, make informed decisions, and engage faster with their customers. From large-scale ERP and logistics operations to loyalty programs and cybersecurity, we're simplifying the industry supply chain for whatever comes next. Today, we serve over 200,000 locations worldwide with solutions like the Fuel Rewards® program and GasBuddy®, two popular brands representing more than 20 million active users. Visit the PDI Technologies website.

