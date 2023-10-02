Aker Horizons: Mainstream: Update on judicial reorganization proceedings in Chile

LYSAKER, Norway, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the previous announcement made by Aker Horizons ASA ("Aker Horizons") regarding the initiation by Mainstream Renewable Power ("Mainstream") of Judicial Reorganisation Proceedings for Huemul Energía SpA and Condor Energía SpA in Chile. Mainstream today announced that the project finance lenders have voted to support the company's restructuring plans pursuant to the proceedings.

While this is an important step to exit the reorganization proceedings, the plans remain subject to certain key conditions. It is expected that the Judicial Reorganisation Proceedings will conclude, with transaction consummation to occur, in the coming weeks.

