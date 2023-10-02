EQUATOR Beverage Company Reports Q3 2023 Results

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / EQUATOR Beverage Company (OTCQB:MOJO) reports its results of operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Form 10-Q is expected to be filed in mid-October with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Highlights include:

Q3 2023 Net Revenue was $675,947, up from $548,973 for the same period last year.

Q3 2023 Gross Margin was $308,685 or 46% of Net Revenue an increase of $140,576 over the same period last year.

Q3 2023 Taxable Income was $75,717 a $81,465 improvement from last year.

During Q3, EQUATOR commenced shipments to 900 new retail stores and received authorization for an additional 950 retail stores which should ship this month.

EQUATOR continues to seek opportunities to repurchase shares of its common stock that are restricted from sale or publicly traded.

