With an overall GRESB rating of 96/100 and 100/100 for development activities, Gecina (Paris:GFC) is ranked first out of 100 listed real estate companies in Europe.

This rating confirms the Group's leadership on sustainable development issues, as also illustrated by its scores in the MSCI, ISS-ESG and Sustainalytics rankings.

In the GRESB ranking, Gecina increased its overall score by two points to 96/100 compared with 2022. This score reflects an outstanding performance, with significant progress across the criteria covering water management, risk management and greenhouse gas emissions, including a 10% reduction in emissions in 2022. In the "development" section, Gecina finished ahead of its peers by achieving the maximum rating of 100/100

Beñat Ortega, Gecina's Chief Executive Officer: "The GRESB evaluation validates our continued commitment to sustainable development and recognizes the major work accomplished by our teams in 2022, in conjunction with our clients and partners. For the future, and from this year, our energy efficiency plan represents a major source of progress. Over the first six months of 2023, this ambitious plan has led to a 17% reduction in energy consumption and a 21% reduction in carbon emissions in office buildings managed by Gecina, including our headquarters, which saw its consumption drop by nearly 28% over nine months, from October 2022 to June 2023. As illustrated by these results, reflecting a proactive approach involving data collection, targeted actions, dedicated teams and close collaboration with tenants, the Group is effectively positioned to continue building on its sustainable performance"

Excellent results maintained in the MSCI, ISS ESG and Sustainalytics rankings

Against a backdrop of increasingly demanding ratings, Gecina successfully maintained its scores in other ESG assessments:

In the MSCI ESG Ratings index , Gecina consolidated its AAA score, maintaining the Group's position as one of the top 18% of the best performers worldwide.

, Gecina consolidated maintaining the Group's position as one of the top 18% of the best performers worldwide. With ISS ESG , Gecina retains its B- score , clearly setting out its position as one of its sector's best-performing companies.

, Gecina retains , clearly setting out its position as one of its sector's best-performing companies. Gecina is still rated "low risk" for the third consecutive year with the prestigious rating agency Sustainalytics

for the third consecutive year with the prestigious rating agency For the 10th consecutive year, Gecina received Gold in the EPRA Sustainability Best Practices Recommendations(sBPR) Awards, highlighting the high standards and quality of its sustainability reporting.

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 18.5 billion euros at end-June 2023.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: "Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces". For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our program setting out our solidarity-based commitments to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60 and CAC 40 ESG indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS-ESG and CDP).

