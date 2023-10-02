Regulatory News:

GRESB1, which assesses the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices of real estate companies around the world, has once again recognized Mercialys (Paris:MERY), which has consolidated its position as a leader for sustainable development and maintained its second-place ranking in its category for listed retail property companies in Europe. These excellent results reflect the Company's CSR commitments and performance levels.

Mercialys achieved a rating of 89/100, significantly higher than the average level for GRESB respondents of 75/100 in 2023. The Company also maintained its Green Star status, the benchmark's highest level of recognition, for the seventh consecutive year.

Mercialys is recognized specifically for itsintegrated management of CSR at the heart of the Company's strategy. Illustrating this, it achieved the maximum ratings in the "management" and "objectives" categories, taking into account the ambitious objectives set as part of its CSR strategy 4 Fair Impacts for 2030

Mercialys also recorded progress with its CSR performance levels, particularly in terms of the certification of its assets, greenhouse gas emissions and waste management. These results highlight the quality of the actions taken consistently by the Company across its shopping center portfolio around these three strong pillars from its CSR strategy. Learn more about Mercialys' CSR strategy, actions and results in the 2022 CSR Report.

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At June 30, 2023, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 3.0 billion (including transfer taxes). Its portfolio of 2,054 leases represents an annualized rental base of Euro 172.8 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Euronext Paris Compartment B, it had 93,886,501 shares outstanding at June 30, 2023.

1 The Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) is an organization that provides standardized and verified environmental, social and governance (ESG) data. Founded in 2009, GRESB is now one of the leading ESG benchmarks for real estate and infrastructure investments worldwide and is used by more than 170 institutional and financial investors to support their decisions. Learn more at www.gresb.com.

