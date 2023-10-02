Escalade Sports: ONIX Pickleball Donates $10,000 to Support Breast Cancer Awareness for the Third Year in a Row

ONIX's Annual Paddle with a Purpose campaign gives back to local charity IWIN Foundation

EVANSVILLE, IN / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / ONIX Pickleball is donating $10,000 to the Indiana Women in Need Foundation (IWIN) for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October to heighten awareness of this horrible disease. This is the third year ONIX Pickleball has worked with the IWIN Foundation, and the partnership is expected to continue for years to come. The goal is to get as many people involved in raising awareness and funds to help local Indiana men and women who might need assistance as well as have people support the effort in finding life-saving research and continue the endless support. Our Paddle with a Purpose campaign consists of a complete line of pink pickleball products, including the top-selling Evoke Premier paddle that is used by many pickleball professionals, pink sport bags, a pink paddle cover, pink grip, and a pink sweat wristband, all in support of this great cause.

"As we enter our third year of this partnership, we want to show our support to the community, family, friends, and everyone who has been impacted by this horrible disease," says Emily Patton, ONIX Brand Manager. "With our pickleball players going pink in October, we can all raise awareness and funds."

IWIN continues to support individuals who are currently in treatment for breast cancer statewide. They do this by securing and paying for individual services that relieve emotional, physical, and financial burdens. IWIN states they are "deeply grateful for the generous support of ONIX Pickleball. Over the past three years, the Paddle with a Purpose campaign has enabled IWIN to help 75 Hoosier women by ensuring any barriers to treatment are alleviated. This initiative is truly life-altering for these patients in need!"

The IWIN Foundation's vision is to be an innovative nonprofit organization, that is built on passion, dedication, and integrity, and where communities feel called to support their mission. IWIN strives to grow and be recognized as the "neighbor next door" to all Indiana individuals and families enduring breast cancer.

"This donation will have lasting reverberations for dozens of Hoosiers and their loved ones struggling to afford basic needs, like transportation, meals and childcare, during breast cancer treatment," says Debbie Laswell, Program Director of the IWIN Foundation. "By engaging its customers in Paddle with a Purpose, ONIX has found a way to make a measurable impact on an issue that affects virtually every member of our community."

ABOUT ONIX PICKLEBALL

ONIX is the leading manufacturer of all performance pickleball products, such as paddles, balls, and accessories, and equips players with technologically advanced equipment that is proven to make the sport faster, more precise, and more strategic. Since its founding in 2005, ONIX Pickleball has dedicated its mission to growing and supporting the sport at a professional level. For more information on ONIX, its products, brands, instruction manuals, retailers, warranty, replacement parts, or customer service, please call 1-800-467-1421 or visit onixpickleball.com.

ABOUT ESCALADE

Founded in 1922, and headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Escalade designs, manufactures, and sells sporting goods, fitness, and indoor/outdoor recreation equipment. Our mission is to connect family and friends and create lasting memories. Leaders in our respective categories, Escalade's brands include Brunswick Billiards®; STIGA®table tennis; Accudart®; RAVE Sports® water recreation; Victory Tailgate® custom games; Onix® Pickleball; Goalrilla basketball; Lifeline® fitness; Woodplay® playsets; and Bear® Archery. Escalade's products are available online and at leading retailers nationwide. For more information about Escalade's many brands, history, financials, and governance please visit www.escaladeinc.com.

