Montag, 02.10.2023
Umbruch im Autosektor: Hypercharge Networks Corp. profitiert vom Trend zum Elektrofahrzeug
WKN: A3C5T0 | ISIN: LV0000101806 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
02.10.23
18:44 Uhr
1,320 Euro
-0,003
-0,19 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
02.10.2023
On AS DelfinGroup bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on October 2, 2023 decided to admit to trading AS DelfinGroup bonds
on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of October 3, 2023. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name       AS DelfinGroup             
Issuer's short name      DGR                  
Securities ISIN code      LV0000802718              
Securities maturity date    25.02.2026               
Nominal value of one security EUR 1 000               
Number of listed securities  15 000                 
Issue size           EUR 15 000 000             
Floating annual coupon rate  9.00% + 3M EURIBOR           
Coupon payments        Every calendar month - on the 25th date
Orderbook short name      DGRBFLOT26FA              



AS DelfinGroup Terms of Issue are available here.

The Certified Adviser of AS DelfinGroup is Signet Bank AS until first trading
day. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
