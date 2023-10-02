Trane Technologies: Leaders in Action: Mtu Pugh Leads the Way in Community Impact

A leader at Trane Technologies talks about his efforts to combat hunger, homelessness, and inequality as part of his mission to foster sustainable futures for children in his community.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / Leadership isn't confined to steering companies; it's the catalyst for shaping a better world. Mtu Pugh, Trane Technologies Vice President of Strategic Marketing, embodies this philosophy. By day, he fulfills his corporate role, but by night, he takes on a more profound mission as a dedicated volunteer and board member at the Charlotte Data Regional Trust. As a board member, he leverages his skills and expertise to address societal challenges, catalyzing transformative change within his community. His service underscores the role that all, including leaders, can play in uplifting people and communities to shape a brighter future for everyone.

Learn about Trane Technologies' commitment to 500,000 volunteer hours by 2030 and how we create sustainable futures.

