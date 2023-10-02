Anzeige
Dow Jones News
02.10.2023 | 18:31
171 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Space and Time Integrates Verifiable Compute Layer Natively into Chainlink Functions

Space and Time Integrates Verifiable Compute Layer Natively into Chainlink Functions 
02-Oct-2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The Space and Time platform is named the preferred data warehouse solution for the Chainlink ecosystem. 
NEWS RELEASE BY SPACE AND TIME 
 
BARCELONA, SPAIN | October 02, 2023 04:22 AM Eastern Daylight Time 
 
 
Space and Time today announces that Proof of SQL, the platform's novel zk-proof for SQL queries, will run its 
zk-Verifier natively on Chainlink nodes. 
Space and Time will leverage the Chainlink Network to provide consensus on the proof results. The integration is 
announced as Space and Time is named the official preferred data warehouse solution for the Chainlink ecosystem. 
Proof of SQL was released in August of this year. Originally designed for queries run in the Space and Time data 
warehouse, the proof can now be attached to any centralized or decentralized SQL database to enable verifiable, 
zk-proven query results for smart contracts, AI models, and enterprises. 
"We are thrilled to make Proof of SQL available to all databases and to integrate Chainlink as the consensus layer," 
said Nate Holiday, CEO and Co-Founder of Space and Time. "As the world's business increasingly moves to operate at the 
intersection of blockchain and AI, verifiable data and compute will become more critical than ever. We see a future 
where every database needs to be verified by Space and Time's zk-proof." 
Proof of SQL allows a database to generate a SNARK cryptographic proof of SQL query execution to guarantee that queries 
were computed accurately and on untampered data. The zk-protocol is composed of two parties: the Prover, which 
generates a proof of query execution, and the Verifier, which validates the proof against a cryptographic hash of the 
data. 
With the new integration, the Proof of SQL Verifier will run natively on Chainlink nodes. The Chainlink Network will 
come to consensus that the results received from the Prover have not been tampered with, allowing the protocol to 
become more trustless, transparent, and decentralized. 
Space and Time already includes native integration with Chainlink Functions, enabling users to send query results 
onchain directly from Space and Time. With the Proof of SQL Verifier running as a Chainlink Functions job, Space and 
Time becomes more deeply integrated with the Chainlink platform as its official data warehouse solution. 
The leading Web3 services platform, Chainlink enables smart contracts to connect to real-world data, computation, and 
any public or private blockchain. Space and Time builds on this vision by providing zk-queries to smart contracts 
through the Chainlink Network. 
"We're excited that Space and Time is using Chainlink for secure decentralized computation in its novel Proof of SQL ZK 
protocol," said Sergey Nazarov, Co-founder of Chainlink. "By enabling developers to underpin application databases with 
cryptographic proof, Chainlink and Space and Time are powering the creation of an end-to-end decentralized tech stack 
that helps scale Web3." 
Together, Space and Time and Chainlink are realizing a new era of verifiability, data-driven smart contracts, and 
enterprise adoption of blockchain technology. 
About Space and Time 
Space and Time is the first AI-powered decentralized data warehouse that joins tamperproof on-chain and off-chain data 
to deliver enterprise use cases to smart contracts. Space and Time has developed a novel cryptography called Proof of 
SQL that allows developers to connect analytics directly to smart contracts, opening up a wealth of powerful new use 
cases and business logic on blockchain technology. Space and Time is built from the ground up as a multichain data 
platform for developers in financial services, gaming, DeFi, or any project requiring verifiable data across 
enterprise, blockchain and AI. 
About Chainlink 
Chainlink is the industry-standard Web3 services platform that has enabled trillions of dollars in transaction volume 
across DeFi, onchain finance, gaming, NFTs, and other major industries. As the leading decentralized oracle network, 
Chainlink enables developers to build feature-rich Web3 applications with seamless access to real-world data and 
offchain computation across any blockchain and provides global enterprises with a universal gateway to all blockchains. 
Learn more about Chainlink by visiting chain.link or reading the developer documentation at docs.chain.link. To discuss 
an integration, reach out to an expert. 
 
Contact Details 
 
Space and Time 
 
Spencer Reeves 
 
marketing@spaceandtime.io 
 
Company Website 
 
https://www.spaceandtime.io/ 
 
Space and Time Media Channels 
VISIT LINKEDINVISIT TWITTER 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1739587 02-Oct-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1739587&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 02, 2023 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
