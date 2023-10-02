Regulatory News:

This is a press release issued by Teleperformance SE ("Teleperformance") pursuant to the provisions of articles 13(1) and 13(2) of the Dutch Decree on Public Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft, the "Decree") in connection with the public offer (the "Offer") by Teleperformance for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. ("Majorel") (the "Shares", and each holder of such Shares, a "Shareholder"). This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities in Teleperformance or Majorel. Any offer will be made only by means of the offer memorandum (the "Offer Memorandum") approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten, the "AFM") and subject to the restrictions set forth therein. This press release is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, in any jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. Terms not defined in this press release will have the meaning as set forth in the Offer Memorandum.

Following the announcement on 11 August 2023 in respect of the Offer and the applicable rules governing the Offer, Teleperformance (Paris:TEP) makes the relevant disclosures below pursuant to articles 13(1) and 13(2) of the Decree.

Pursuant to the performance shares plan dated 29 September 2020 (the "PSP") (the terms and conditions of which are described in section 7.2.6.3 of the Teleperformance's Universal Registration Document for 2022), Teleperformance has today, as a result of the vesting of the performance shares on 29 September 2023, issued to the PSP beneficiaries a total number of 4,000 new shares with a nominal value of EUR 2.50 each (these shares were issued with no consideration payable by the eligible persons in accordance with the PSP).

Teleperformance does not directly or indirectly hold any Shares. Teleperformance is not aware of Majorel holding any shares in Teleperformance.

Offer Memorandum and further information

Digital copies of the Offer Memorandum are available on the website of Teleperformance (https://www.teleperformance.com/en-us/investors/publications-and-events/acquisition-of-majorel/). Copies of the Offer Memorandum are also available free of charge at the office of the Settlement Agent (ABN AMRO Bank N.V., Gustav Mahlerlaan 10, 1082 PP, Amsterdam, the Netherlands).

On 11 August 2023, Teleperformance also published the first amendment to its Universal Registration Document filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 27 February 2023 and the exemption document pursuant to article 1 sub 4(f) and 5(e) of the EU Prospectus Regulation. These documents are published in relation to the shares in Teleperformance to be issued and admitted to trading on Euronext Paris as part of the consideration for the Offer. These documents are available on Teleperformance's website (https://www.teleperformance.com/en-us/investors/publications-and-events/financial-publications/). These documents have not been approved by the AFM prior to publication.

