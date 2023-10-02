Regulatory News:

Further to the announcement of 25 July 2023, M6 Group (Paris:MMT) finalized the sale of its thematic online media and services division to the Group Prisma Media.

This division is made up of 8 powerful brands focusing on everyday themes: Passeport Santé (1st health website in France), Cuisine AZ (2nd cooking website in France), Fourchette Bikini, Déco, Turbo, M6 Météo, Croq'Kilos, Croq'Body.

According with its diversifications strategy, M6 Group acquired part of these websites in 2015 in order to accelerate its digital development. This thematic online media and services division has grown significantly over the past eight years and is now positioned as a leading French digital player, attracting more than 18 million unique visitors every month.

This consolidation within Prisma Media will enable it to strengthen in the face of the competition from major international players and social networks.

With this disposal, M6 Group is once again successfully rotating its diversification portfolio, demonstrating its ability to adapt to changes in the market for each company in its portfolio, and successfully reconciling continued development with value creation for the Group.

