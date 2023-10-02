UNLEASH Group: UNLEASH World Returns to Showcase Fortune 500 Companies Transforming the Future of Work

From startups to the Fortune 500, the event will showcase the leaders and technologies changing the world of work

Speakers include senior HR and business leaders such as L'Oréal Deputy CEO, Barbara Lavernos, JB Academy Founder, Josh Bersin, Spotify CHRO, Katarina Berg, and Sodexo CHRO, Annick de Vanssay, as well as England Rugby legend, Jonny Wilkinson CBE

Imagine a future where the boundaries of HR are redefined, and business is transformed. That future becomes a reality this year at UNLEASH World 2023, as 5000+ HR leaders from 100+ countries will arrive for the industry gathering of the year

LONDON, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UNLEASH, the fastest-growing HR events across Europe and the US, returns to Paris for its 11th year on 17-18 October, 2023. Organised by UNLEASH, a global digital media and events business dedicated to HR, technology, learning and recruitment leaders, the flagship UNLEASH World conference has been the epicentre for HR, recruitment, learning expertise and tech influence for the last decade. This year, it returns to explore the transformative power of technologies such as AI in shaping the future of work.

Set across 12 theaters, UNLEASH World attendees will hear from visionary keynote speakers including CEOs from L'Oréal, Aliaxis and Roullier Group, CHROs from Airbus, Spotify and Sodexo, and Rugby legends, Jonny Wilkinson, CBE and Serge Betsen. With a diverse range of keynote speakers, interactive sessions, and networking opportunities, UNLEASH World provides cutting-edge insights and best practices for everyone - from CEOs to HR leaders and executives.

"UNLEASH is the most influential HR event in the world, where attendees are given the opportunity to meet the who's who of the industry from some of the most exciting brands and employers in the world - under one roof, over two days of face-to-face meetings," said Marc Coleman, CEO and Founder at UNLEASH. "Massive thanks too to our Headline Sponsors who are the heartbeat of the HR Industry and help ensure UNLEASH is the go-to global event for HR Leaders, including: AWS, Bob, Deloitte, Eightfold, Phenom, Qualtrics, SAP SuccessFactors, Visier, Workday, and Workhuman".

Through keynotes on the main stage and further breakout stages, attendees will gain on some of the most pressing topics including:

Creating an Exponential Organization in the Modern Era

The Adaptive Enterprise - HR Technology in the Age of AI

Tech & Human Harmony in a Hyper-Connected World

Harnessing the Power of Resilience and Reinvention

Mastering Employee Connection and the Social Contract in Today's Talent Landscape

The speaker roster itself is star-studded with 200+ of the best in the HR industry with speakers including:

Jean-Claude Le Grand, CHRO, L'Oréal

Katarina Berg, CHRO, Spotify

Josh Bersin, Founder & CEO, The Josh Bersin Company

Natalia Wallenberg, CHRO, Ahold Delhaize

Salim Ismail, Founder, OpenExO

Anika Grant, CPO, Ubisoft

Thierry Baril, CHRO, Airbus

Beatriz Rodriguez, Chief Talent and DEIB Officer, Bayer

Reza Moussavian, VP of People Products, Zalando

Maud Alvarez-Pereyre, Chief People & Transformation Officer, LVMH

Andrew Elston, Global Head, Workforce Strategy Enablement, HSBC

Laura Hingel, Global Head of Talent & Employer Branding, Christian Dior

Henrik Hansen, VP Global Head of Integrated People Services, Philips

Denise King, Vice President, Global Benefits and Payroll, Medtronic

Artur Nejmark, Head of HRIS Operations, Volvo Group

Introducing the UNLEASH World Startup Program: A veritable launchpad for trailblazing entrepreneurs in the HR and Future of Work. UNLEASH has been the launchpad for the future of HR Tech, this high-impact platform has already seen its network of startups raise an astounding €10 billion in funding. 2023 UNLEASH World Startup Award offers an unparalleled opportunity for early-stage companies to break through. Established in 2011, this accolade has proven to be more than just a trophy; it's a gateway to funding and exponential growth. Our last four champions and runner-up's secured game-changing funding within months. Those interested in entering the award can find out more here.

For more information, including the agenda and how to register for the event, visit https://www.unleash.ai/unleashworld.

About UNLEASH

UNLEASH is the go-to marketplace for human resources and breakthrough technologies that shape the future of work, and is an essential source of news, analysis and market trends that inspire and empower organisational leaders worldwide. UNLEASH is a platform to share ideas that work, network and do business, and its mission is to be the world's number one destination and marketplace for human resources, recruitment and learning leaders globally. UNLEASH is headquartered in London, UK with operations across Europe and the United States.

