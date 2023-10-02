The Light Park Returns to ELECTRIFY this Holiday Season

The Most Exciting Light Show South of the North Pole Opens November 3, 2023 in Five Texas Locations…Discounted preseason tickets are on sale NOW!

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / The Light Park has announced that they will be opening their expertly-lit gates to fun-seekers, and holiday revelers on November 3, 2023 at five different Texas locations: Arlington, Frisco, Katy, Selma and Spring. "By opening a bit earlier in the season than most area holiday light displays and adding a fifth location, we can add more options for our guests who come share the holiday spirit with us! Throughout the season, we see carloads of people come back again and again because it's just so visual and energetic," says Matt Johnson, Co-Creator of The Light Park. "The best advice we can give our guests is to plan early and prepare to be awed by the brilliance of millions of spectacular lights throughout this drive-thru holiday park. While the lights go up, the prices stay down with early-bird pricing on pre-purchased tickets."

Back by popular demand with the addition of their new North Texas location in Frisco, The Light Park is an immersive, mile-long, drive-thru spectacular at the Retama Park Parking Lot. It has been heralded as "one of the coolest ways to brighten your holiday season", where guests witness millions of lights synchronized to an electric mix of music powered by DJ Polar Ice from the North Pole's #1 Hit Radio station, K-GLO.

"We take pride in watching guests of all ages make memories that can last a lifetime. Our team encourages everyone to safely pile in their cars because our entrance fee is per vehicle, not per person. This way, everyone (pets, too) can experience the magic of traveling through the longest holiday light tunnel in the world, rocking out to the coolest tunes and kicking off the holiday season with the most Instagram Reel-worthy shots, for just one admission fee," says Johnson. So, pack your cars, bring some (or buy some) treats, and enjoy the ride. Keep in mind that tickets must be purchased online in advance with a reserved show time.

Those interested in learning more or purchasing admission can visit www.thelightpark.com. Cost starts at $29 per vehicle* for pre-purchased tickets, and admission varies per showtime (weekdays and weekends). The Light Park will remain open until January 1, 2024. Visitors must stay in their vehicles the entire time while visiting the park and while on the park property. Guests are encouraged to bring their snacks to enjoy while in their cars, but there are wonderful ways to upgrade your experience with pre-purchased snacks and fun souvenirs to enhance the experience of The Light Park.

*Please note no vehicles over 30ft will be allowed in the park; this includes limousines, trailers, and buses.

Runs Daily November 3, 2023 through January 1, 2024

Mondays - Thursdays: 5:30 - 10:00pm

Fridays - Sundays: 5:30 - 11:00pm

CHRISTMAS WEEK HOURS

Dec 18-25: 5:30-11pm

For more information, visit www.thelightpark.com

Where:

Frisco

Riders Field

7300 Rough Riders Trail

Frisco, TX 75034

Arlington

Hurricane Harbor Arlington

1800 E Lamar Blvd, Arlington, TX 76006

Katy

Typhoon Texas Waterpark Parking Lot

555 Katy Fort Bend Rd

Katy, TX 77494

San Antonio

Retama Park Parking Lot

1 Retama Pkwy

Selma, TX 78154

Spring

Hurricane Harbor Parking Lot

21300 Interstate 45 N

Spring, TX 77373

Prices: $29-$125

To Purchase Online: https://www.thelightpark.com/

About The Light Park

The Light Park offers five parks in Texas: Spring, Katy, Selma, Arlington and Frisco. Each Park features more than one million LED animated lights and boasts the world's largest synchronized LED light tunnel. Open from November 3, 2023, through January 1, 2024, shows start at 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (weekdays), and 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. (weekends and Christmas week); visitors can enjoy a safe and unique experience as they drive through the one-mile holiday light show curated to seasonal music.

