Land Betterment Corporation: eko Solutions To Attend the Glamping Show Americas 2023

Peter Rodriguez and team to exhibit eko Solutions' up-cycled shipping container Gateway Park Model RV at booth #619

Show taking place October 3-4, 2023 at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, Aurora Colorado

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / eko Solutions, a division of Land Betterment Corporation, a certified B Corporation and an environmental solutions company fostering positive impact through up-cycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation, will be featured at the Glamping Show Americas taking place from October 3-4 at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds in Aurora, Colorado.

eko Solutions offers a full array of dwelling solutions for commercial, recreational, residential and crisis recovery using customized up-cycled shipping containers. These sustainable and energy-efficient structures combine contemporary design with practicality. eko's recreational units comprise of tiny homes, campsite and park models, hunting blinds, and beyond.

eko's Gateway Park Model units can be installed in a vast amount of property types such as RV and mobile home parks, campsites, existing residential properties, and even events requiring temporary on-site housing for athletes and their support crews. These units are easily deployed through quick and simple utility connections. The Gateway Park Model RV measures 160 square feet and includes 1 bedroom and 1 full bath. The unit's measurements are 20' x 8' x 8'.

At the Poplar Point Lakeside RV campground located in Athens, Alabama, eko Solutions currently has 4 of its Gateway units in place for rent through Airbnb. These units provide all the amenities of home in a small footprint. This model is perfect for the tiny home lover or the on-the-go camper who wants the amenities of a home away from home.

The Gateway Model is a cozy container home retreat and feels like a stylish haven. You are greeted by a contemporary exterior that seamlessly blends into its surroundings. The structure has clean lines and a sleek design. Inside, the Gateway Park Model feels spacious with modern amenities. The open-plan layout of the container home has been carefully crafted to optimize every square foot. Adjacent to the living area is a fully equipped kitchenette, complete with a refrigerator, stove, and all the essential utensils. The bedroom area features a plush queen-sized bed with high-quality linens and pillows. The adjacent bathroom is modern, boasting a stylish shower and contemporary fixtures.

To learn more about eko Solutions' commercial and residential offerings, please click on "Buy eko!"

About The Glamping Show Americas

The Glamping Show Americas was honored by Trade Show Executive's as one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Shows of 2022. The show focuses on demonstrations, info-packed conference sessions, industry networking and commercial discussions. From structures to furnishing to business services and much more, this is the go-to event for anyone looking for products and information to support or start their outdoor hospitality business. To learn more or register visit The Glamping Show Americas 2023 | The Event for the Luxury Camping Industry.

About eko Solutions

eko Solutions, a Land Betterment Company, is a sustainable development company utilizing innovative, low-cost, upcycled shipping container structures to provide durable, high-end solutions to the building marketplace while also maintaining the ability to be utilized in a mobile environment. eko Solutions uses innovative ecological structures to replace legacy inefficient and ineffective methods of living, growing and working. The sustainable craftsmanship of our upcycled shipping container structures is what separates us from the alternatives. Our structures are suitable for residential, crisis, recovery, commercial and recreation use. For more information visit ekosolutionsllc.com and connect with eko Solutions on LinkedIn and X (formerly known as Twitter).

About Land Betterment Corporation

Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through upcycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit landbetterment.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

