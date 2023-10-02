LegaxyX Token: LegacyX Token Launches Its Proprietary Utility Token and Foundation Vault Platform - 'Ensuring a Legal Legacy Block-by-Block'

Identifying a large inefficiency in the maintenance of $36 trillion in assets held by elderly populations globally, LegacyX, a blockchain technology company, is announcing the launch of its highly anticipated LegacyX Token ($LEGX) along with the development of its novel LegacyX Foundation Platform (also "LegacyX Vault"). This unique blockchain and smart contract technology platform will ensure that legacies are built, cataloged, stored, and transferred securely across generations.

LEGX Token

Coin Image of LEGX Token

Blockchain technology has revolutionized various industries. LegacyX aims to utilize blockchain to build, store, and transfer legacies across generations in a decentralized and immutable manner. By leveraging blockchain and smart contract technology, LegacyX provides a secure and anonymized solution for individuals to safeguard and transfer assets to future generations.

The LegacyX Token, built on the Ethereum Mainnet, is directly connected and associated with the initialization, development, rollout and adoption of the Foundation Platform. Ethereum's stability, decentralization, scalability, and mass adoption make it the ideal foundation for the Token.

Realistic Vision:

LegacyX Token was developed to address the real-world challenge of unidentified and disaggregated ownership of assets worldwide. Over 75% of individuals do not know the contents in their family's estates. With an estimated $36 trillion in assets set to be transferred by an aging population over the next decade, accurately cataloging, tracking and managing asset ownership becomes increasingly vital, yet challenging. LegacyX Token provides a practical solution to this global problem, offering a utility that guarantees asset traceability and transferability and reduces litigation related to asset ownership and disposition.

A Solid Foundation:

LegacyX Token and Foundation Platform are backed by a solid foundation of cutting-edge technology, as well as a team with extensive blockchain, crypto, business and legal knowledge and experience. The collective experience of the team will execute with the utmost reliability and security for its users.

Foundation of Trust:

LegacyX Token is built on a foundation of trust, conveying legitimacy and transparency. A comprehensive contract audit conducted by Cyberscope validates the cleanliness of our blockchain contracts. Our KYC ("Know Your Customer") clearance ensures that the project owners are known, including a physician-attorney, reinforcing transparency compared to anonymous meme coin founders. The disclosure and characteristics of our token and contract instill credibility and trust, highlighting the long-term value and loyalty we offer to our community.

The LegacyX Token can be acquired using Uniswap, a decentralized exchange that allows for seamless and secure swapping of most any other cryptocurrency or token for $LEGX tokens. Interested parties in blockchain and crypto can research LegacyX Token and can become a part of the LegacyX community in our social media accounts listed below. We are dedicated to preserving legacies for generations to come.

For more information, please visit www.legacyxtoken.com

About LegacyX:

LegacyX is a pioneering platform built on blockchain technology that ensures legacies are built, stored, and transferred securely. With its innovative use of smart contracts and decentralized systems, LegacyX seeks to provide a reliable solution for cataloging and preserving assets to ensure the stability of multigenerational legacies.

Sources:

Audit - https://github.com/cyberscope-io/audits/blob/main/1-legx/audit.pdf

KYC - https://www.coinscope.co/coin/1-legx/kyc

Website: https://www.legacyxtoken.com/

Social Media

Twitter - https://twitter.com/legxtoken

Telegram - https://t.me/legacyxtoken

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/legacyxtoken/

Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@legacyxtoken

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/people/Legxtoken/100092210383554/

Contact Information

Nhan Nguyen, MD, JD

Founder & Project Owner

contact@legacyxtoken.com

1-866-777-LEGX (5349)

